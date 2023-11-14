DXC Technology Achieves SBTi Certification for Near-term Emissions Reduction Targets

News provided by

DXC Technology Company

14 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

The certification affirms DXC's leadership in sustainable business practices

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a global leader in technology services, has achieved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) approval of its near-term emissions reduction targets, a significant milestone in the company's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible business practices.

The SBTi grants certification to companies that have set science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These targets are designed to align companies with a global warming trajectory of 1.5 °C in compliance with the Paris Agreement.

This certification places DXC Technology in an elite group of companies worldwide, demonstrating the organization's dedication to reducing carbon emissions and aligning its strategic vision with the global imperative to address climate change.

"Getting certified by SBTi for reducing emissions soon shows we're serious about fighting climate change worldwide," said Mary Finch, Chief Human Resources Officer and Global Lead, Marketing & Communications at DXC Technology. "We've already cut emissions significantly since 2019 and helped our customers do the same. With our Sustainable Services offerings, DXC is ready to keep making a positive impact on sustainability for our customers."

DXC Technology's pledge to sustainability extends beyond this certification. The company has been "Virtual First" since 2019, enabling significant reductions in carbon emissions and contributing to DXC being recognized in USA Today's America's Climate Leaders for 2023 and the EcoVadis Gold Medal in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The SBTi has validated DXC's near-term emissions reduction targets as in line with minimizing global warming to 1.5°C, evidence of DXC's commitment to minimize the impacts of climate change. The company remains dedicated to excellence in environmental stewardship and looks forward to further contributions to a greener, more sustainable future.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

