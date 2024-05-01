DXC Technology Adds Industry Veteran Cameron Art to Senior Leadership Team

Art brings more than 25 years' tech experience to DXC

ASHBURN, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced that Cameron Art has been appointed General Manager of the Americas and UKI markets effective May 1, 2024, reporting directly to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul Fernandez.

Art will be responsible for developing the Americas and UKI growth strategy, solidifying and building deep client relationships, go-to-market strategies, and sales excellence. Art will also be leading the global strategic deals team, where he will focus on orchestrating complex, multi-year deals, increasing the breadth and depth of net new clients to drive profitable growth.

Art served in several key roles at IBM Corporation since joining the company in 1996. Most recently, he served as General Manager of IBM Americas. In addition, he has been General Manager of Industry Markets, Managing Director and Managing Partner, Enterprise Cloud Applications. He also served on the Board of Directors for IBM Japan.

Art brings a strong global perspective, as well as a technical and transformation background. He has developed go-to-market strategies and led sales execution for technology product portfolios, services, and industry solutions.

"We are very pleased to welcome Cameron, a tenured leader with a wealth of valuable experience," said Fernandez. "As we strengthen our client-centric approach with geographic market-based sales teams, his expertise will help to facilitate DXC's growth in the Americas and UKI."

Art holds a Bachelor's degree in Business from Colorado State University and studied various executive education courses at Harvard University.

