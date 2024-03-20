DXC Technology Adds Software and Technology Veteran Matt Fawcett to Senior Leadership Team

Fawcett brings 30 years' legal experience to DXC General Counsel Deckelman announces retirement

ASHBURN, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced that Matt Fawcett has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel effective April 1, reporting directly to DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul Fernandez.

Fawcett is a well-respected name in the industry, having advised several leading technology companies throughout his career. He served as General Counsel of NetApp, a Fortune 500 global cloud-led, data-centric software company from 2010 to 2021, and most recently was Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for the company. Prior to NetApp, Matt was Senior Vice President and General Counsel for JDS Uniphase. He has built and led global organizations, managed strategic transactions, and is widely recognized as an innovator. The addition of Matt's deep experience in the technology industry coupled with his strategic and business acumen is an important addition to DXC's senior leadership team.

Fawcett will replace Bill Deckelman, who has announced his intention to retire on June 1, 2024, after being with DXC for 16 years.

"Matt brings tremendous experience to DXC, having deep technology and software experience with a successful track record of working across a portfolio of 'as-a-service' product offerings, which will be valuable for DXC's next chapter of growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to DXC," said Fernandez. "We wish Bill nothing but the best for a well-deserved retirement."

