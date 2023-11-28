DXC Technology and ServiceNow Expand Strategic Partnership to Transform Service and Workflow Management for Customers

News provided by

DXC Technology Company

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Companies to integrate ServiceNow advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities into DXC Platform XTM

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, have expanded their strategic partnership to transform service and workflow management for customers globally. The companies will integrate ServiceNow advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities from its ITSM Pro and process mining solutions into DXC Platform X, to drive new levels of innovation for joint customers.    

DXC, a ServiceNow Global Elite partner, is deepening the alliance by becoming a preferred partner for ServiceNow Professional Services and ServiceNow Impact, an AI-powered solution designed to help reduce client time to value and maximize return on investment. Through this partnership, DXC will deliver Enterprise Applications Value Optimization services, extending the DXC reach across Global Business Services (GBS) and into Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) with end-to-end services to support customers along their digital maturation journeys.

DXC will use ServiceNow as the preferred workflow partner for DXC Platform X, a data-driven, intelligent automation platform that helps detect, prevent, and address issues before they happen with resilient, self-healing IT estates. Integrating advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities from ServiceNow's Now Platform will significantly improve the ability to generate proactive insights to boost productivity and drive greater operational efficiencies for the more than 500 customers running on Platform X.

"Over the last 18 months, DXC's ServiceNow Strategic Business Group has continued to evolve its world-class ServiceNow practice and demonstrated market leadership through recognition from industry analysts such as Everest Group, PAC, and HFS," said Brian Miller, Global Lead for Enterprise Applications, DXC Technology. "We are pleased to leverage our deep industry expertise and further expand our advisory services to help more customers realize greater value from their ServiceNow investments."

"DXC is a valued partner whose expertise and commitment to professional and managed services aligns with ServiceNow's mission to bring market‑leading innovation to customers," said Erica Volini, senior vice president, global partnerships at ServiceNow. "Together, we will continue to execute a joint strategy and shared vision to deliver AI innovations that increase efficiency and productivity for customers around the world."

DXC and ServiceNow will also align efforts to expand their global reach in critical geographies. Globally, DXC has more than 1,900 ServiceNow certifications, over 1,000 accreditations, and continues to make a significant investment in talent: hiring, training, and developing employees through a robust ServiceNow focused Training Academy.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Also from this source

Le système de paiement mobile polonais BLIK se modernise et étend ses activités en Roumanie et en Slovaquie grâce à la technologie de DXC

Le système de paiement mobile polonais BLIK se modernise et étend ses activités en Roumanie et en Slovaquie grâce à la technologie de DXC

DXC Technology, l'un des principaux fournisseurs mondiaux de services technologiques figurant au classement Fortune 500, accompagnera le Polish...
Polnisches Mobile Payment System BLIK modernisiert und expandiert mit DXC Technology nach Rumänien und in die Slowakei

Polnisches Mobile Payment System BLIK modernisiert und expandiert mit DXC Technology nach Rumänien und in die Slowakei

DXC Technology, ein führender globaler Fortune-500-Technologiedienstleister, wird Polish Payment Standard (PSP) bei der Expansion seines mobilen...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.