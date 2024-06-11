DXC Technology Commits to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions for Direct Operations by 2050

ASHBURN, Va., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This reaffirms DXC's effort to make positive and meaningful contributions to reduce the ongoing threat of climate change by addressing its carbon footprint.

The commitment expands on DXC's near-term target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 65% by 2030 against its fiscal year 2019 baseline, which has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). DXC is part of SBTi's network of more than 5,000 global companies that have set emissions reduction targets through the SBTi.

"We are strongly committed to renewable energy utilization, energy efficiency actions and site consolidations to reduce our carbon footprint as well as operating costs without disrupting customer service operations," said Jim Brady, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at DXC Technology. "Additionally, our hybrid work location business model empowers our global teams to work remotely, significantly reducing our facility footprint and supporting our commitment to lowering carbon emissions in the coming years."

Since 2019, DXC has reduced energy consumption by 44%, a result of site consolidations and efficiency efforts, which contributed to Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission reductions of 58% over the same time frame. Just over a third of energy used in DXC operations is procured from renewable energy sources.

DXC has cut emissions significantly since 2019 and helped customers do the same as part of its commitment to help make a positive impact on sustainability for customers, the community, and its colleagues.

Find out more about DXC's Environmental, Social and Governance targets on DXC.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

