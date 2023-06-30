DXC Technology Expands Enterprise Application Market Leadership Through Strategic Cloud Managed Service Provider Partnership with Oracle

News provided by

DXC Technology Company

30 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

ASHBURN, Va., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, today announced that it has expanded its established strategic cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) partnership with Oracle to deliver new application services powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). 

A leader in the enterprise application services market, DXC delivers application transformation and modernization to its customers, helping them drive business agility and global scalability, while also reimagining their business through digital innovation. DXC's flexible offerings allow customers to transform their businesses at their desired speed and target their desired outcomes.

Offering both Oracle and non-Oracle application services running on OCI will enable DXC to provide transformation solutions faster, cheaper, and with lower risk. The expanded partnership builds upon DXC's multiyear participation as an Oracle Managed Service Provider (MSP) including validation by independent audit over the last five consecutive years.

"DXC is committed to delivering innovative application services that help our customers accelerate their business transformation," said Brian Miller, Global Lead, Applications, DXC Technology. "As a strategic cloud managed service provider, we can now offer OCI's price performance advantage to our customers while modernizing and transforming their businesses and reducing their cloud platform costs."

DXC has been delivering to customers the full suite of Oracle Cloud solutions and services across Oracle's integrated suite of native cloud applications, platform services, infrastructure, and engineered systems, building on 35-plus years of Oracle experience. Adding application services powered by OCI to DXC's existing Offerings will enable DXC to reframe customer conversations to generate new application services, which are economically difficult to deliver on other cloud platforms.

"DXC is a valued, long-standing partner and we are pleased to deepen our collaboration to provide a comprehensive range of application services and solutions to customers," said Ross Brown, senior vice president, NACI Cloud Partner, Oracle. "The strategic managed service provider partnership will enable DXC to deliver new application solutions and innovations powered by OCI, helping customers achieve their transformation objectives."

To learn more about DXC's Enterprise Applications and Software as a Service (SaaS) with Oracle, please visit https://dxc.com/us/en/services/applications/eas-oracle.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

