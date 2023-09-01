DXC Technology Hires Industry Veteran Howard Boville to Senior Leadership Team

Boville brings more than 25 years' experience in all aspects of IT services

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced that Howard Boville has been appointed Executive Vice President and Global Lead of Applications Services and Artificial Intelligence reporting directly to DXC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Salvino, effective September 1, 2023.

Howard Boville (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)
"We are delighted to welcome Howard to the DXC leadership team. He is an IT Services expert with proven experience in creating growth strategies and executing against them, which we will apply to Applications and AI," said Salvino. "Howard will work with our teams and customers to modernize Applications and use AI to ultimately help DXC grow revenues and expand margin, EPS and FCF."

Boville has held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest, market-leading companies. He most recently served as IBM's Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud Platform, Technology LifeCycle Services (TLS) and Cybersecurity. In this role, Boville built the strategy for IBM's Regulated Hybrid Cloud Platform and created a new market category for cloud that helped drive growth for the company.

Prior to his role at IBM, Boville served as Chief Technology Officer at Bank of America. Boville was responsible for building and operating one of the world's largest technology infrastructure and digital platforms, supporting the bank's eight lines of business and all customer applications. With his passion for innovation and technology, his experience as both a customer and service provider and ability to build winning teams, Boville is an excellent complement to DXC's senior leadership team. 

"I'm honored to join DXC at this exciting moment in the company's history," said Boville. "DXC not only serves the essential needs of the world's most important companies but is also helping them to navigate the intersection of new technology and market opportunity. I am excited to lead Applications Services and AI, to help our customers simplify, modernize and accelerate their strategies and be a catalyst for DXC growth for Applications and AI."  

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

