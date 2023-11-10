DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group's Life & Annuities Insurance BPS and TPA PEAK Matrix® 2023

News provided by

DXC Technology Company

10 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services and insurance software provider, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Life & Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. This marks the eighth consecutive year that DXC was named a Leader, the highest designation possible, in the report.

Everest Group highlighted DXC's ability to power its BPS with its own proprietary software platform for service delivery. The platform's continuing expansion of capabilities, including API integration, and a growing list of third-party partner integrations, were among the factors leading to DXC's leadership position on the PEAK Matrix.

"DXC Technology leverages strong digital capabilities and strategic partnerships that enable it to effectively navigate the prevailing macro-environment variables," said Abhi Kothari, Practice Director, Everest Group. "It continues to expand its RPA opportunities and has opened a full-service TPA center in Canada to enhance its service offerings. These initiatives collectively have helped reinforce DXC Technology's position as a Leader in Life and Annuities (L&A) Insurance BPS and Third-Party Administrator (TPA) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023."

Everest Group's report presents an assessment and detailed profiles of 23 L&A Insurance BPS and TPA providers. DXC excelled in the categories of Market Impact, which includes the ability to deliver value to customers, and Vision & Capability, which includes scope of services.

"It is an honor to continue to be recognized for our leadership position in the L&A insurance BPS market by Everest Group," said Ray August, global lead of Insurance Software & BPS, DXC Technology. "With more than 11 million life and wealth policies and contracts under management, we are able to deliver cost-effective, high-quality business process and IT support for virtually any life or wealth product, covering most functions spanning the customer journey."

An excerpt of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment, including DXC's profile, is available to view here.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

Also from this source

DXC Technology remporte un contrat majeur avec Alstom pour l'accompagner dans sa transformation digitale et sa stratégie d'innovation

DXC Technology remporte un contrat majeur avec Alstom pour l'accompagner dans sa transformation digitale et sa stratégie d'innovation

DXC Technology (NYSE : DXC), l'un des principaux fournisseurs mondiaux de services technologiques figurant au classement Fortune 500, a annoncé la...
DXC Technology unterzeichnet Vertrag mit Alstom zur Verwaltung der digitalen Transformation und Innovationsstrategie.

DXC Technology unterzeichnet Vertrag mit Alstom zur Verwaltung der digitalen Transformation und Innovationsstrategie.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), ein führender globaler Fortune-500-Technologiedienstleister, gab heute die Unterzeichnung eines Vertrags mit Alstom über...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.