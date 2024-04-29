DXC Technology Named a Leader in Everest Group's Mainframe Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

DXC also recognized as a 'Star Performer' following strong year-over-year performance

ASHBURN, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Mainframe Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. It has also been recognized as a Star Performer based on its relative year-over-year movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

Everest Group highlighted DXC's expertise with robust mainframe IPs and solutions augmented with next-generation capabilities and automation. The report also profiled DXC's focus on strengthening mainframe services delivery and forging strong customer relations.

"DXC offers enterprises a pragmatic methodology to migrate business critical mainframe workloads to the cloud in a phased manner, securely and reliably. It has taken steps to expand its mainframe-focused partnership with key hyperscalers, employing an assessment-led modernization strategy," said Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Enterprises appreciated DXC's client-centric approach and technical prowess in managing mainframe operations."

The PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess cloud providers' relative market success and overall capability. The assessment is based on 5,000+ large multi-year cloud and infrastructure services contracts including mainframe services contracts signed by 17 providers. Leaders are placed based on their market impact, vision, and capability.

"We're really proud of this recognition from Everest Group which demonstrates why the world's largest and most complex organizations trust DXC to run, operate and support their mainframe platforms," said Chris Drumgoole, General Manager, Cloud & Infrastructure and Security at DXC Technology. "Our technical prowess and domain expertise is a major part of this success, as it enhances resiliency and enables secure and reliable delivery of our customers' mission-critical systems."

A key factor in DXC's strong performance was its robust DevOps frameworks and DXC Platform X solution, enabling it to deliver optimized managed services for mainframe systems in addition to integrating automation and data-driven insights for enhanced efficiency.

"Our recognition as a Star Performer demonstrates the value from our continuous investment in talent. We are committed to training and developing the skills of our people across our geographies through our dedicated Mainframe Academy and Center of Excellence to provide the best possible service to our customers. To be seen as a market leader is a testament to the hard work of our colleagues globally who deliver for our customers every day," added Drumgoole.

An excerpt of Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment, including DXC's profile, is available to view here.

