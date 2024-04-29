DXC Technology Names Patrick Thompson to Lead Enterprise Transformation

Thompson adds expertise in global enterprise business transformation

ASHBURN, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced Patrick Thompson has been named as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Transformation effective April 29, 2024, reporting directly to DXC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Brady.

Thompson brings expertise in global enterprise business transformations, turnarounds and integration execution, operational improvement, and global business services integration. Over the past 25 years, he has helped five companies reach Fortune 500 status.

"We are excited to have Patrick join the team and lead efforts across the company to sharpen our execution and accelerate performance to drive profitable growth," said Brady.

Thompson served as Chief Information & Digital Transformation Officer at Albemarle Corporation and Executive Global Business Service Leader. There, he led IT, business and digital transformation to enable multibillion-dollar growth. He has also held key transformation roles at Amedisys and The Shaw Group. He serves as Executive Advisory Board Chair Member at Workboard Inc.

Thompson is the latest addition to DXC's leadership team. In March, Matt Fawcett was appointed Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

"Patrick is a global enterprise transformation leader, with a strong combination of C-Suite leadership, technology expertise, business operations and administration-proven P&L transformational experience," said DXC President and Chief Executive Officer Raul Fernandez. "This will become incredibly important as we focus on operational improvement. We are very excited to welcome him to DXC."

Thompson holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting with a Minor in Computer Science from Louisiana State University.

