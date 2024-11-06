DXC Technology Names James Walker as Chief Administrative Officer

Veteran Technology and Financial Services Executive to Drive Operational Excellence

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the appointment of James Walker as Chief Administrative Officer. As a key addition to DXC's growing leadership team, Walker will report to DXC's Chief Financial Officer, Rob Del Bene.

In this role, Walker will oversee DXC's global operations and spearhead transformation initiatives to drive growth and operational efficiency. This includes continuing to strengthen the DXC operating model focused on delivering customer excellence. His responsibilities will include enhancing workforce productivity and ensuring clarity and accountability across the company. Additionally, Walker will lead corporate business services, including IT functions.

Walker joins DXC with more than 30 years of experience in technology and financial services. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Economics for IBM Cloud, where he successfully led strategic initiatives focused on cost reduction, automation advancement, and cross-organizational delivery. His career includes senior leadership positions at financial institutions including Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Newcastle University.

DXC's Chief Operating Officer, Jim Brady, will be retiring at the end of this month.

