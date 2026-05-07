DXC Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

News provided byDXC Technology Company
May 07, 2026, 16:15 ET
- Total revenue for Q4 FY26 of $3.13 billion, down 1.2% YoY, down 6.6% on an organic basis(1)
- Q4 FY26 Bookings of $3.3 billion, book to bill ratio of 1.07x
- Q4 FY26 EBIT margin of (1.2)%, and adjusted EBIT(2) margin of 7.6%
- Q4 FY26 Diluted earnings per share of $(0.84) down 158.7% YoY; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) of $0.77, down 8.3% YoY
- Q4 FY26 Free cash flow(4) was $110 million and full fiscal year 2026 was $713 million, up 3.8% YoY
- Repurchased $60 million of shares in Q4, and $250 million of shares in full fiscal year 2026
ASHBURN, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026.
"We delivered another quarter of strong free cash flow with adjusted EBIT margin ahead of our expectations, while our top line performance fell short," said DXC Technology President and CEO Raul Fernandez. "Over the past year, we leaned into innovation to reposition DXC for the next phase of enterprise IT and AI driven transformation, including the recent launch of our AI based orchestration platform, OASIS and continued progress across our Core Track and Fast Track initiatives. With our deep client relationships and a clear strategy in place, we remain confident in our direction and are focused on improved revenue performance and long-term value creation."
Financial Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026
- Total revenue was $3.13 billion, down 1.2% year-over-year, down 6.6% on an organic basis.(1)
- EBIT was $(39) million, down 111.1% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of (1.2)%. Adjusted EBIT(2) was $237 million, up 3.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin(2) of 7.6%.
- Diluted earnings per share was $(0.84), down 158.7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) was $0.77, down 8.3% year-over-year.
- Cash generated from operations was $239 million, down $76 million year-over-year. Free cash flow(4) was $110 million, down $1 million year-over-year.
- Bookings of $3.3 billion declined 13.5% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.07x.
- Returned $60 million of capital to shareholders by repurchasing approximately 4.6 million shares.
Segment Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026
Consulting and Engineering Services ("CES")
- Revenue was $1,256 million, up 1.7% year-over-year, down 3.9% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $124 million, up 5.1% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 9.9%.
- Bookings declined 11.1% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.07x.
Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")
- Revenue was $1,549 million, down 5.0% year-over-year, down 10.6% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $100 million, up 2.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.5%.
- Bookings declined 18.9% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.11x.
Insurance Software & Services ("Insurance")
- Revenue was $325 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, up 4.0% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $33 million, up 6.5% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.2%.
- Bookings increased 20.3% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.88x.
Financial Highlights - Full Fiscal Year 2026
- Total revenue was $12.64 billion, down 1.8% year-over-year, down 4.8% on an organic basis.(1)
- EBIT was $353 million, down 49.3% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of 2.8%. Adjusted EBIT(2) was $970 million, down 4.8% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin(2) of 7.7%.
- Diluted earnings per share was $0.10, down 95.2% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) was $3.23, down 5.8% year-over-year.
- Cash generated from operations was $1,248 million, down $150 million year-over-year. Free cash flow(4) was $713 million, up $26 million year-over-year.
- Bookings of $12.4 billion declined 6.2% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.98x.
Segment Highlights - Full Fiscal Year 2026
Consulting and Engineering Services ("CES")
- Revenue was $5,023 million, down 0.8% year-over-year, down 3.8% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $518 million, down 10.7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.3%.
- Bookings increased 1.1% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.10x.
Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")
- Revenue was $6,342 million, down 3.9% year-over-year, down 7.2% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $432 million, up 0.2% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.8%.
- Bookings declined 13.3% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.94x.
Insurance Software & Services ("Insurance")
- Revenue was $1,279 million, up 5.4% year-over-year, up 3.6% on an organic basis.(1)
- Segment profit was $129 million, down 20.4% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.1%.
- Bookings increased 3.6% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.76x.
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 and Full Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027
- Total revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion, a decline of 7.5% to 6.5% year-over-year on an organic basis.(1)
- Adjusted EBIT margin(2) of ~5.0%.
- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3) in the range of ~$0.40.
Full Fiscal Year 2027
- Total revenue in the range of $12.11 billion to $12.35 billion, a decline of 5.0% to 3.0% year-over-year on an organic basis.(1)
- Adjusted EBIT margin(2) in the range of 6.0% to 7.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS(3) in the range of $2.40 to $2.90.
- Free Cash Flow(4) of ~$600 million.
Additional metrics for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2027 guidance are presented in the table below.
|
Revenue
|
Q1 FY27
|
FY27 Guidance
|
Low
|
High
|
Low
|
High
|
YoY Organic Revenue %
|
(7.5) %
|
(6.5) %
|
(5.0) %
|
(3.0) %
|
Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues %
|
— %
|
— %
|
Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues %
|
1.3 %
|
2.2 %
|
Others
|
Non-GAAP Net Interest Expense ($M)
|
$15
|
$56
|
Non-GAAP Tax Rate
|
48.0 %
|
40.0 %
|
Foreign Exchange Assumptions
|
Current Estimate
|
Current Estimate
|
$/Euro Exchange Rate
|
$1.17
|
$1.17
|
$/GBP Exchange Rate
|
$1.35
|
$1.35
|
$/AUD Exchange Rate
|
$0.70
|
$0.70
DXC does not provide reconciliations of non-GAAP measures included in its guidance because certain key information necessary for such reconciliations—most notably the impact of significant non-recurring items—is unavailable without unreasonable effort or may not be available at all. As a result, DXC believes any such reconciliation would not be meaningful.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026 results at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2026. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-596-4144. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-646-968-2525. The passcode for all participants is 9664077#. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.
A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 14, 2026, at 800-770-2030 for domestic callers and at +1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The replay passcode is 9664077#. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on DXC.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" based on our current assumptions regarding future performance. These statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside our control that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: inability to effectively manage our sales organization, including execution, pipeline, and talent management; our inability to expand service offerings to address emerging technological trends and competitive pressures; failure to attract and retain key personnel, including artificial intelligence (AI) and technical experts, or maintain partner relationships; risks associated with AI, including adoption, deployment, and governance, reliance on third-party platforms, cybersecurity, privacy, evolving regulations, and competitive displacement; inability to accurately estimate contract costs and timelines, or failure by us or third parties to deliver on commitments; systems failures, catastrophic events, and resulting service interruptions; liability or reputational damage from security breaches, cyber-attacks, or disclosure of confidential or personal data; failure to comply with new or existing laws, regulations, and customer contracts, including those relating to data privacy, economic sanctions, export controls, AI, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) expectations; failure to maintain our credit rating, manage indebtedness, or raise capital, adversely affecting our liquidity and borrowing costs; risks associated with international operations, including exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical conflicts (such as in Russia/Ukraine and the Middle East); macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, reduced customer spending, and economic slowdowns affecting deal closures and cost-takeout efforts; inability to compete effectively, maintain customer relationships, collect receivables, or comply with government contracting regulations; failure to succeed in strategic transactions, acquisitions, or partnerships; securities price volatility; supply chain disruptions, supplier non-performance, or increased procurement costs due to trade tensions, tariffs, or hostilities; climate change, natural disasters, and increased scrutiny of ESG initiatives; infringement of intellectual property rights, or inability to procure necessary third-party licenses; failure to achieve expected benefits of restructuring plans, workforce reductions, and automation/AI reliance; failure to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; asset impairment charges, including but not limited to intangibles and deferred tax assets; inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares; pending investigations, claims, and disputes; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; and risks related to completed strategic transactions. For a written description of these factors, see our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About Non-GAAP Measures
In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we also disclose in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.
We believe EBIT, adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses as well as gains and losses on certain dispositions and certain tax adjustments.
We believe constant currency revenues provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present constant currency revenues.
One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, if included, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, primarily customer-related intangible assets, from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.
Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS is impairment losses, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further, assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management's control.
Selected references are made to revenue growth on an "organic basis" in order that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during both periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in both periods presented.
Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available for normal business operations, to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.
There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies. Selected references are made on a "constant currency basis" so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period. Financial results on a "constant currency basis" are non-GAAP measures calculated by translating current period activity into U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's currency conversion rates. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(preliminary and unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
Revenues
|
$ 3,130
|
$ 3,169
|
$ 12,644
|
$ 12,871
|
Costs of services
|
2,407
|
2,401
|
9,613
|
9,770
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
333
|
359
|
1,402
|
1,348
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
278
|
312
|
1,160
|
1,287
|
Restructuring costs
|
23
|
29
|
115
|
153
|
Interest expense
|
55
|
58
|
216
|
265
|
Interest income
|
(43)
|
(46)
|
(181)
|
(199)
|
Gain on disposition of businesses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
128
|
(282)
|
1
|
(376)
|
Total costs and expenses
|
3,181
|
2,831
|
12,326
|
12,241
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
(51)
|
338
|
318
|
630
|
Income tax expense
|
89
|
75
|
290
|
234
|
Net (loss) income
|
(140)
|
263
|
28
|
396
|
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
1
|
(1)
|
10
|
7
|
Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|
$ (141)
|
$ 264
|
$ 18
|
$ 389
|
(Loss) income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.84)
|
$ 1.46
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 2.15
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.84)
|
$ 1.43
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 2.10
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|
Basic EPS
|
168.33
|
181.09
|
175.02
|
180.68
|
Diluted EPS
|
168.33
|
184.84
|
178.65
|
184.92
Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(preliminary and unaudited)
|
As of
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,737
|
$ 1,796
|
Receivables, net
|
2,973
|
2,972
|
Prepaid expenses
|
526
|
477
|
Other current assets
|
126
|
118
|
Total current assets
|
5,362
|
5,363
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,612
|
1,642
|
Operating right-of-use assets, net
|
663
|
635
|
Goodwill
|
527
|
526
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
802
|
819
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,122
|
1,253
|
Other assets
|
2,802
|
2,967
|
Total Assets
|
$ 12,890
|
$ 13,205
|
Liabilities
|
Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|
$ 520
|
$ 880
|
Accounts payable
|
561
|
549
|
Accrued payroll and related costs
|
564
|
571
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
232
|
227
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
1,261
|
1,358
|
Deferred revenue and advance contract payments
|
748
|
762
|
Income taxes payable
|
53
|
64
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,939
|
4,411
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
3,032
|
2,996
|
Non-current deferred revenue
|
559
|
635
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
463
|
444
|
Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities
|
502
|
495
|
Non-current pension obligations
|
385
|
387
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
801
|
347
|
Total Liabilities
|
9,681
|
9,715
|
Total Equity
|
3,209
|
3,490
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 12,890
|
$ 13,205
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(preliminary and unaudited)
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 28
|
$ 396
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,182
|
1,313
|
Goodwill impairment losses
|
14
|
—
|
Operating right-of-use expense
|
305
|
309
|
Pension & other post-employment benefits, actuarial & settlement losses (gains)
|
169
|
(232)
|
Share-based compensation
|
86
|
79
|
Deferred taxes
|
26
|
(35)
|
Loss (gain) on dispositions
|
3
|
24
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
9
|
12
|
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
|
(14)
|
40
|
Impairment losses and contract write-offs
|
7
|
32
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
|
5
|
5
|
Cash surrender value in excess of premiums paid
|
(16)
|
(12)
|
Other non-cash charges, net
|
2
|
7
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:
|
Decrease in receivables
|
294
|
320
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(164)
|
(81)
|
Decrease in accounts payable and accruals
|
(275)
|
(335)
|
(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable and income tax liability
|
(19)
|
(57)
|
Decrease in operating lease liability
|
(305)
|
(309)
|
Decrease in advance contract payments and deferred revenue
|
(95)
|
(78)
|
Other operating activities, net
|
6
|
—
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,248
|
1,398
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(212)
|
(248)
|
Payments for transition and transformation contract costs
|
(106)
|
(135)
|
Software purchased and developed
|
(217)
|
(328)
|
Business dispositions
|
—
|
26
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
35
|
161
|
Other investing activities, net
|
16
|
12
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(484)
|
(512)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Borrowings of commercial paper
|
—
|
367
|
Repayments of commercial paper
|
—
|
(369)
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
(1,062)
|
—
|
Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing
|
(188)
|
(298)
|
Proceeds from bond issuance
|
742
|
—
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
(249)
|
(14)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
(5)
|
17
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(776)
|
(317)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(47)
|
3
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
(59)
|
572
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
1,796
|
1,224
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|
$ 1,737
|
$ 1,796
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our non-GAAP adjustments include:
- Restructuring costs – includes costs, net of reversals, related to workforce and real estate optimization and other similar charges.
- Transaction, separation and integration-related ("TSI") costs – includes third party costs related to integration, separation, planning, financing and advisory fees and other similar charges associated with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures, and dispositions and other similar transactions incurred within one year of such transactions closing, except for costs associated with related disputes, which may arise more than one year after closing.
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.
- Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses – pension and OPEB actuarial mark to market adjustments and settlement gains and losses.
- Merger related indemnification – represents the Company's estimate of potential net liability for tax related indemnifications.
- Gains and losses on dispositions – gains and losses related to dispositions of businesses, strategic assets and interests in less than wholly-owned entities.
- Gains and losses on real estate and facility sales – gains and losses related to dispositions of real property.
- Impairment losses – non-cash charges associated with the permanent reduction in the value of the Company's assets (e.g., impairment of goodwill and other long-term assets including fixed assets and impairments to deferred tax assets for discrete changes in valuation allowances). Future discrete reversals of valuation allowances are likewise excluded.
- Debt extinguishment costs – costs associated with early retirement, redemption, repayment or repurchase of debt and debt-like items including any breakage, make-whole premium, prepayment penalty or similar costs as well as solicitation and other legal and advisory expenses.
- Tax adjustments – discrete tax adjustments to impair or recognize certain deferred tax assets, adjustments for changes in tax legislation, tax litigation matters, and adjustments to transition tax. Income tax expense (benefit) from the impact of mergers and divestitures is separately computed based on the underlying transaction. Income tax expense of all other (non-discrete) non-GAAP adjustments is computed by applying the jurisdictional tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments on a jurisdictional basis. In fiscal 2026, includes the unfavorable summary judgment in a tax matter relating to a foreign exchange tax case.
Non-GAAP Results
A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
Reported
|
Restructuring
Costs
|
Transaction,
Separation and
Integration-Related Costs
|
Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets
|
Merger related Indemnification
|
(Gains) and Losses on
Real Estate, Facility Sales
and Dispositions
|
Impairment
Losses
|
Pension and OPEB actuarial
and Settlement (Gains) and Losses
|
Tax Adjustment
|
Non-GAAP
Results
|
(Loss) income from continuing operations, before taxes
|
$ (51)
|
$ 23
|
$ 1
|
$ 87
|
$ (3)
|
$ 7
|
$ 3
|
$ 158
|
$ —
|
$ 225
|
Income tax expense
|
89
|
5
|
—
|
19
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
35
|
(63)
|
89
|
Net (loss) income
|
(140)
|
18
|
1
|
68
|
(4)
|
5
|
2
|
123
|
63
|
136
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|
$ (141)
|
$ 18
|
$ 1
|
$ 68
|
$ (4)
|
$ 5
|
$ 2
|
$ 121
|
$ 63
|
$ 133
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
(174.5) %
|
39.6 %
|
Basic EPS
|
$ (0.84)
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.40
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.72
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.79
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ (0.84)
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.39
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.70
|
$ 0.37
|
$ 0.77
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|
Basic EPS
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
168.33
|
Diluted EPS
|
168.33
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
172.38
|
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
Reported
|
Restructuring
Costs
|
Transaction,
Separation and
Integration-
Related Costs
|
Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets
|
Merger Related Indemnification
|
(Gains) and Losses on
Real Estate, Facility Sales
and Dispositions
|
Debt Extinguishment
Costs
|
Impairment
Losses
|
Pension and
OPEB Actuarial
and Settlement
(Gains) and
Losses
|
Tax Adjustment
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Income before income taxes
|
318
|
115
|
3
|
349
|
(35)
|
(1)
|
1
|
17
|
169
|
—
|
936
|
Income tax expense
|
290
|
24
|
—
|
71
|
(1)
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
37
|
(80)
|
347
|
Net income
|
28
|
91
|
3
|
278
|
(34)
|
(2)
|
1
|
12
|
132
|
80
|
589
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
10
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
—
|
12
|
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|
$ 18
|
$ 91
|
$ 3
|
$ 278
|
$ (34)
|
$ (2)
|
$ 1
|
$ 12
|
$ 130
|
$ 80
|
$ 577
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
91.2 %
|
37.1 %
|
Basic EPS
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 1.59
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.74
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 3.30
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.51
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 1.56
|
$ (0.19)
|
$ (0.01)
|
$ 0.01
|
$ 0.07
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 3.23
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|
Basic EPS
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
175.02
|
Diluted EPS
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
178.65
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
Reported
|
Restructuring
Costs
|
Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets
|
Merger related Indemnification
|
(Gains) and Losses on
Real Estate, Facility Sales
and Dispositions
|
Impairment
Losses
|
Pension and OPEB actuarial
and Settlement (Gains) and Losses
|
Tax Adjustment
|
Non-GAAP Results
|
Income from continuing operations, before taxes
|
338
|
29
|
85
|
2
|
(9)
|
5
|
(232)
|
—
|
218
|
Income tax expense
|
75
|
8
|
24
|
1
|
3
|
(1)
|
(66)
|
20
|
64
|
Net income
|
263
|
21
|
61
|
1
|
(12)
|
6
|
(166)
|
(20)
|
154
|
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(2)
|
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|
$ 264
|
$ 21
|
$ 61
|
$ 1
|
$ (12)
|
$ 6
|
$ (165)
|
$ (20)
|
$ 156
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
22.2 %
|
29.4 %
|
Basic EPS
|
$ 1.46
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.01
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.91)
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ 0.86
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 1.43
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.01
|
$ (0.06)
|
$ 0.03
|
$ (0.89)
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ 0.84
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|
Basic EPS
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
181.09
|
Diluted EPS
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
184.84
|
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
|
(in millions, except per-share amounts)
|
As
Reported
|
Restructuring
Costs
|
Transaction,
Separation and
Integration-
Related Costs
|
Amortization
of Acquired
Intangible
Assets
|
Merger Related Indemnification
|
(Gains) and Losses on
Real Estate, Facility Sales
and Dispositions
|
Impairment
Losses
|
Pension and
OPEB Actuarial
and Settlement
(Gains) and
Losses
|
Tax Adjustment
|
Non-GAAP
Results
|
Income before income taxes
|
630
|
153
|
25
|
348
|
2
|
10
|
17
|
(232)
|
—
|
953
|
Income tax expense
|
234
|
33
|
5
|
77
|
6
|
6
|
1
|
(66)
|
17
|
313
|
Net income
|
396
|
120
|
20
|
271
|
(4)
|
4
|
16
|
(166)
|
(17)
|
640
|
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
6
|
Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders
|
$ 389
|
$ 120
|
$ 20
|
$ 271
|
$ (4)
|
$ 4
|
$ 16
|
$ (165)
|
$ (17)
|
$ 634
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
37.1 %
|
32.8 %
|
Basic EPS
|
$ 2.15
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 1.50
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.09
|
$ (0.91)
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ 3.51
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 2.10
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 1.47
|
$ (0.02)
|
$ 0.02
|
$ 0.09
|
$ (0.89)
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ 3.43
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding for:
|
Basic EPS
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
180.68
|
Diluted EPS
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
|
184.92
The above tables serve to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Measures" section of the press release for further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures.
Year-over-Year Organic Revenue Growth
|
Fiscal Year 2026
|
Q1 FY26
|
Q2 FY26
|
Q3 FY26
|
Q4 FY26
|
FY26
|
Total revenue growth
|
(2.4) %
|
(2.5) %
|
(1.0) %
|
(1.2) %
|
(1.8) %
|
Foreign currency
|
(2.0) %
|
(1.9) %
|
(3.3) %
|
(5.4) %
|
(3.1) %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
0.1 %
|
Organic revenue growth
|
(4.3) %
|
(4.2) %
|
(4.3) %
|
(6.6) %
|
(4.8) %
|
CES revenue growth
|
(2.7) %
|
(1.9) %
|
(0.1) %
|
1.7 %
|
(0.8) %
|
Foreign currency
|
(2.0) %
|
(1.9) %
|
(3.5) %
|
(5.6) %
|
(3.2) %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
0.3 %
|
0.4 %
|
— %
|
— %
|
0.2 %
|
CES organic revenue growth
|
(4.4) %
|
(3.4) %
|
(3.6) %
|
(3.9) %
|
(3.8) %
|
GIS revenue growth
|
(3.5) %
|
(4.2) %
|
(2.7) %
|
(5.0) %
|
(3.9) %
|
Foreign currency
|
(2.2) %
|
(2.1) %
|
(3.5) %
|
(5.6) %
|
(3.3) %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
GIS organic revenue growth
|
(5.7) %
|
(6.3) %
|
(6.2) %
|
(10.6) %
|
(7.2) %
|
Insurance revenue growth
|
5.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
4.6 %
|
7.3 %
|
5.4 %
|
Foreign currency
|
(1.8) %
|
(1.0) %
|
(1.4) %
|
(3.3) %
|
(1.8) %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
Insurance organic revenue growth
|
3.6 %
|
3.6 %
|
3.2 %
|
4.0 %
|
3.6 %
|
Fiscal Year 2025
|
Q1 FY25
|
Q2 FY25
|
Q3 FY25
|
Q4 FY25
|
FY25
|
Total revenue growth
|
(6.1) %
|
(5.7) %
|
(5.1) %
|
(6.4) %
|
(5.8) %
|
Foreign currency
|
1.4 %
|
— %
|
0.7 %
|
2.1 %
|
1.0 %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
0.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
Organic revenue growth
|
(4.4) %
|
(5.6) %
|
(4.2) %
|
(4.2) %
|
(4.6) %
|
CES revenue growth
|
(3.0) %
|
(3.3) %
|
(3.5) %
|
(6.4) %
|
(4.0) %
|
Foreign currency
|
1.7 %
|
(0.1) %
|
0.9 %
|
2.1 %
|
1.1 %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
0.4 %
|
— %
|
0.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
0.3 %
|
CES organic revenue growth
|
(0.9) %
|
(3.4) %
|
(2.2) %
|
(4.0) %
|
(2.6) %
|
GIS revenue growth
|
(10.1) %
|
(9.2) %
|
(8.2) %
|
(7.5) %
|
(8.8) %
|
Foreign currency
|
1.3 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.8 %
|
2.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
0.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
GIS organic revenue growth
|
(8.6) %
|
(9.0) %
|
(7.2) %
|
(5.2) %
|
(7.5) %
|
Insurance revenue growth
|
5.3 %
|
5.5 %
|
6.6 %
|
— %
|
4.3 %
|
Foreign currency
|
0.9 %
|
(0.2) %
|
(0.2) %
|
1.1 %
|
0.4 %
|
Acquisition and divestitures
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
— %
|
Insurance organic revenue growth
|
6.2 %
|
5.3 %
|
6.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
4.7 %
Segment Profit
Segment profit is defined as segment revenues less costs of services, selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other segment items. The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated expenses generally include certain corporate function costs, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation, and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment losses, gains/(losses) on dispositions of businesses, gains/(losses) on real estate and facility sales, and other costs that do not reflect ongoing segment operating performance. As part of the transition to the new segment structure, the Company updated the assumptions that define which expenses remain in corporate post allocation. The tables below reflect those revised assumptions.
|
Fiscal Year 2026
|
(in millions)
|
Q1 FY26
|
Q2 FY26
|
Q3 FY26
|
Q4 FY26
|
FY26
|
CES profit
|
$ 105
|
$ 145
|
$ 144
|
$ 124
|
$ 518
|
GIS profit
|
97
|
122
|
113
|
100
|
432
|
Insurance profit
|
33
|
28
|
35
|
33
|
129
|
Corporate expenses
|
(19)
|
(41)
|
(29)
|
(20)
|
(109)
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
216
|
254
|
263
|
237
|
970
|
Restructuring costs
|
(37)
|
(35)
|
(20)
|
(23)
|
(115)
|
Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(1)
|
(3)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(87)
|
(88)
|
(87)
|
(87)
|
(349)
|
Merger related indemnification
|
(2)
|
—
|
34
|
3
|
35
|
Gains on dispositions
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
Gains (losses) on real estate and facility sales
|
—
|
7
|
—
|
(7)
|
—
|
Impairment losses
|
(14)
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
(17)
|
Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses
|
—
|
—
|
(11)
|
(158)
|
(169)
|
EBIT
|
75
|
138
|
179
|
(39)
|
353
|
Interest Income
|
46
|
46
|
46
|
43
|
181
|
Interest expense
|
(54)
|
(53)
|
(54)
|
(55)
|
(216)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
67
|
131
|
171
|
(51)
|
318
|
Income tax expense
|
(49)
|
(91)
|
(61)
|
(89)
|
(290)
|
Net Income (loss)
|
$ 18
|
$ 40
|
$ 110
|
$ (140)
|
$ 28
|
Segment profit margins
|
CES
|
8.4 %
|
11.6 %
|
11.4 %
|
9.9 %
|
10.3 %
|
GIS
|
6.1 %
|
7.7 %
|
7.0 %
|
6.5 %
|
6.8 %
|
Insurance
|
10.5 %
|
8.8 %
|
10.9 %
|
10.2 %
|
10.1 %
|
Total Company margins
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
6.8 %
|
8.0 %
|
8.2 %
|
7.6 %
|
7.7 %
|
EBIT margin
|
2.4 %
|
4.4 %
|
5.6 %
|
(1.2) %
|
2.8 %
|
Fiscal Year 2025
|
(in millions)
|
Q1 FY25
|
Q2 FY25
|
Q3 FY25
|
Q4 FY25
|
FY25
|
CES profit
|
$ 123
|
$ 175
|
$ 164
|
$ 118
|
$ 580
|
GIS profit
|
101
|
120
|
112
|
98
|
431
|
Insurance profit
|
44
|
37
|
50
|
31
|
162
|
Corporate expenses
|
(44)
|
(53)
|
(40)
|
(17)
|
(154)
|
Adjusted EBIT
|
224
|
279
|
286
|
230
|
1,019
|
Restructuring costs
|
(39)
|
(42)
|
(43)
|
(29)
|
(153)
|
Transaction, separation and integration-related costs
|
(7)
|
(15)
|
(3)
|
—
|
(25)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(87)
|
(89)
|
(87)
|
(85)
|
(348)
|
Merger related indemnification
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Gains on dispositions
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
—
|
13
|
(Losses) gains on real estate and facility sales
|
(2)
|
(27)
|
(3)
|
9
|
(23)
|
Impairment losses
|
—
|
—
|
(12)
|
(5)
|
(17)
|
Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
232
|
232
|
EBIT
|
89
|
111
|
146
|
350
|
696
|
Interest Income
|
51
|
51
|
51
|
46
|
199
|
Interest expense
|
(72)
|
(69)
|
(66)
|
(58)
|
(265)
|
Income before income tax
|
68
|
93
|
131
|
338
|
630
|
Income tax expense
|
(43)
|
(48)
|
(68)
|
(75)
|
(234)
|
Net Income
|
$ 25
|
$ 45
|
$ 63
|
$ 263
|
$ 396
|
Segment profit margins
|
CES
|
9.6 %
|
13.7 %
|
12.9 %
|
9.6 %
|
11.5 %
|
GIS
|
6.1 %
|
7.2 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.0 %
|
6.5 %
|
Insurance
|
14.8 %
|
12.1 %
|
16.3 %
|
10.2 %
|
13.4 %
|
Total Company margins
|
Adjusted EBIT margin
|
6.9 %
|
8.6 %
|
8.9 %
|
7.3 %
|
7.9 %
|
EBIT margin
|
2.8 %
|
3.4 %
|
4.5 %
|
11.0 %
|
5.4 %
SOURCE DXC Technology Company
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