DXC Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Total revenue for Q4 FY26 of $3.13 billion, down 1.2% YoY, down 6.6% on an organic basis (1)

Q4 FY26 Bookings of $3.3 billion, book to bill ratio of 1.07x

Q4 FY26 EBIT margin of (1.2)%, and adjusted EBIT (2) margin of 7.6%

Q4 FY26 Diluted earnings per share of $(0.84) down 158.7% YoY; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (3) of $0.77, down 8.3% YoY

Q4 FY26 Free cash flow (4) was $110 million and full fiscal year 2026 was $713 million, up 3.8% YoY

Repurchased $60 million of shares in Q4, and $250 million of shares in full fiscal year 2026

ASHBURN, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026.

"We delivered another quarter of strong free cash flow with adjusted EBIT margin ahead of our expectations, while our top line performance fell short," said DXC Technology President and CEO Raul Fernandez. "Over the past year, we leaned into innovation to reposition DXC for the next phase of enterprise IT and AI driven transformation, including the recent launch of our AI based orchestration platform, OASIS and continued progress across our Core Track and Fast Track initiatives. With our deep client relationships and a clear strategy in place, we remain confident in our direction and are focused on improved revenue performance and long-term value creation."

Financial Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Total revenue was $3.13 billion, down 1.2% year-over-year, down 6.6% on an organic basis. (1)

EBIT was $(39) million, down 111.1% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of (1.2)%. Adjusted EBIT (2) was $237 million, up 3.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin (2) of 7.6%.

was $237 million, up 3.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 7.6%. Diluted earnings per share was $(0.84), down 158.7% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (3) was $0.77, down 8.3% year-over-year.

was $0.77, down 8.3% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $239 million, down $76 million year-over-year. Free cash flow (4) was $110 million, down $1 million year-over-year.

was $110 million, down $1 million year-over-year. Bookings of $3.3 billion declined 13.5% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.07x.

Returned $60 million of capital to shareholders by repurchasing approximately 4.6 million shares.

Segment Highlights - Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Consulting and Engineering Services ("CES")

Revenue was $1,256 million, up 1.7% year-over-year, down 3.9% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $124 million, up 5.1% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 9.9%.

Bookings declined 11.1% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.07x.

Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")

Revenue was $1,549 million, down 5.0% year-over-year, down 10.6% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $100 million, up 2.0% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.5%.

Bookings declined 18.9% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.11x.

Insurance Software & Services ("Insurance")

Revenue was $325 million, up 7.3% year-over-year, up 4.0% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $33 million, up 6.5% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.2%.

Bookings increased 20.3% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.88x.

Financial Highlights - Full Fiscal Year 2026

Total revenue was $12.64 billion, down 1.8% year-over-year, down 4.8% on an organic basis. (1)

EBIT was $353 million, down 49.3% year-over-year with a corresponding margin of 2.8%. Adjusted EBIT (2) was $970 million, down 4.8% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin (2) of 7.7%.

was $970 million, down 4.8% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 7.7%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.10, down 95.2% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (3) was $3.23, down 5.8% year-over-year.

was $3.23, down 5.8% year-over-year. Cash generated from operations was $1,248 million, down $150 million year-over-year. Free cash flow (4) was $713 million, up $26 million year-over-year.

was $713 million, up $26 million year-over-year. Bookings of $12.4 billion declined 6.2% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.98x.

Segment Highlights - Full Fiscal Year 2026

Consulting and Engineering Services ("CES")

Revenue was $5,023 million, down 0.8% year-over-year, down 3.8% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $518 million, down 10.7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.3%.

Bookings increased 1.1% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 1.10x.

Global Infrastructure Services ("GIS")

Revenue was $6,342 million, down 3.9% year-over-year, down 7.2% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $432 million, up 0.2% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 6.8%.

Bookings declined 13.3% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.94x.

Insurance Software & Services ("Insurance")

Revenue was $1,279 million, up 5.4% year-over-year, up 3.6% on an organic basis. (1)

Segment profit was $129 million, down 20.4% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.1%.

Bookings increased 3.6% year-over-year, with a book to bill ratio of 0.76x.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 and Full Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027

Total revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.00 billion, a decline of 7.5% to 6.5% year-over-year on an organic basis. (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (2) of ~5.0%.

of ~5.0%. Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(3) in the range of ~$0.40.

Full Fiscal Year 2027

Total revenue in the range of $12.11 billion to $12.35 billion, a decline of 5.0% to 3.0% year-over-year on an organic basis. (1)

Adjusted EBIT margin (2) in the range of 6.0% to 7.0%.

in the range of 6.0% to 7.0%. Non-GAAP diluted EPS (3) in the range of $2.40 to $2.90.

in the range of $2.40 to $2.90. Free Cash Flow(4) of ~$600 million.

Additional metrics for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2027 guidance are presented in the table below.

Revenue

Q1 FY27

Guidance

FY27 Guidance

Low High

Low High YoY Organic Revenue %

(7.5) % (6.5) %

(5.0) % (3.0) % Acquisition & Divestitures Revenues %

— %

— % Foreign Exchange Impact on Revenues %

1.3 %

2.2 % Others







Non-GAAP Net Interest Expense ($M)

$15

$56 Non-GAAP Tax Rate

48.0 %

40.0 % Foreign Exchange Assumptions

Current Estimate

Current Estimate $/Euro Exchange Rate

$1.17

$1.17 $/GBP Exchange Rate

$1.35

$1.35 $/AUD Exchange Rate

$0.70

$0.70

DXC does not provide reconciliations of non-GAAP measures included in its guidance because certain key information necessary for such reconciliations—most notably the impact of significant non-recurring items—is unavailable without unreasonable effort or may not be available at all. As a result, DXC believes any such reconciliation would not be meaningful.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full fiscal 2026 results at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 7, 2026. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 888-596-4144. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-646-968-2525. The passcode for all participants is 9664077#. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available through a link posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 PM ET on May 14, 2026, at 800-770-2030 for domestic callers and at +1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The replay passcode is 9664077#. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC Technology's Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" based on our current assumptions regarding future performance. These statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside our control that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: inability to effectively manage our sales organization, including execution, pipeline, and talent management; our inability to expand service offerings to address emerging technological trends and competitive pressures; failure to attract and retain key personnel, including artificial intelligence (AI) and technical experts, or maintain partner relationships; risks associated with AI, including adoption, deployment, and governance, reliance on third-party platforms, cybersecurity, privacy, evolving regulations, and competitive displacement; inability to accurately estimate contract costs and timelines, or failure by us or third parties to deliver on commitments; systems failures, catastrophic events, and resulting service interruptions; liability or reputational damage from security breaches, cyber-attacks, or disclosure of confidential or personal data; failure to comply with new or existing laws, regulations, and customer contracts, including those relating to data privacy, economic sanctions, export controls, AI, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) expectations; failure to maintain our credit rating, manage indebtedness, or raise capital, adversely affecting our liquidity and borrowing costs; risks associated with international operations, including exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical conflicts (such as in Russia/Ukraine and the Middle East); macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, reduced customer spending, and economic slowdowns affecting deal closures and cost-takeout efforts; inability to compete effectively, maintain customer relationships, collect receivables, or comply with government contracting regulations; failure to succeed in strategic transactions, acquisitions, or partnerships; securities price volatility; supply chain disruptions, supplier non-performance, or increased procurement costs due to trade tensions, tariffs, or hostilities; climate change, natural disasters, and increased scrutiny of ESG initiatives; infringement of intellectual property rights, or inability to procure necessary third-party licenses; failure to achieve expected benefits of restructuring plans, workforce reductions, and automation/AI reliance; failure to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; asset impairment charges, including but not limited to intangibles and deferred tax assets; inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares; pending investigations, claims, and disputes; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; and risks related to completed strategic transactions. For a written description of these factors, see our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we also disclose in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP diluted EPS, organic revenues, organic revenue growth, free cash flow, and non-GAAP tax rate.

We believe EBIT, adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS provide investors with useful supplemental information about our operating performance after excluding certain categories of expenses as well as gains and losses on certain dispositions and certain tax adjustments.

We believe constant currency revenues provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars in the periods presented. See below for a description of the methodology we use to present constant currency revenues.

One category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS, incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations, if included, may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, primarily customer-related intangible assets, from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

Another category of expenses excluded from adjusted EBIT, non-GAAP income before income tax, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to DXC common stockholders, and non-GAAP EPS is impairment losses, which, if included, may result in a significant difference in period-over-period expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude impairment losses as these non-cash amounts reflect generally an acceleration of what would be multiple periods of expense and are not expected to occur frequently. Further, assets such as goodwill may be significantly impacted by market conditions outside of management's control.

Selected references are made to revenue growth on an "organic basis" in order that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates and without the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during both periods presented. Organic revenue growth is calculated by dividing the year-over-year change in GAAP revenues attributed to organic growth by the GAAP revenues reported in the prior comparable period. Organic revenue is calculated as constant currency revenue excluding the impact of mergers, acquisitions or similar transactions until the one-year anniversary of the transaction and excluding revenues of divestitures during the reporting period. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. We believe organic revenue growth provides investors with useful supplemental information about our revenues after excluding the effect of currency exchange rate fluctuations for currencies other than U.S. dollars and the effects of acquisitions and divestitures in both periods presented.

Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is utilized by our management, investors, and analysts to evaluate cash available for normal business operations, to pay debt, repurchase shares, and provide further investment in the business.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies. Selected references are made on a "constant currency basis" so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period. Financial results on a "constant currency basis" are non-GAAP measures calculated by translating current period activity into U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's currency conversion rates. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(preliminary and unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Fiscal Years Ended (in millions, except per-share amounts)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

















Revenues

$ 3,130

$ 3,169

$ 12,644

$ 12,871

















Costs of services

2,407

2,401

9,613

9,770 Selling, general and administrative

333

359

1,402

1,348 Depreciation and amortization

278

312

1,160

1,287 Restructuring costs

23

29

115

153 Interest expense

55

58

216

265 Interest income

(43)

(46)

(181)

(199) Gain on disposition of businesses

—

—

—

(7) Other expense (income), net

128

(282)

1

(376) Total costs and expenses

3,181

2,831

12,326

12,241

















(Loss) income before income taxes

(51)

338

318

630 Income tax expense

89

75

290

234 Net (loss) income

(140)

263

28

396 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

1

(1)

10

7 Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ (141)

$ 264

$ 18

$ 389

















(Loss) income per common share:















Basic

$ (0.84)

$ 1.46

$ 0.10

$ 2.15 Diluted

$ (0.84)

$ 1.43

$ 0.10

$ 2.10

















Weighted average common shares outstanding for:















Basic EPS

168.33

181.09

175.02

180.68 Diluted EPS

168.33

184.84

178.65

184.92

Selected Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(preliminary and unaudited)





As of (in millions)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,737

$ 1,796 Receivables, net

2,973

2,972 Prepaid expenses

526

477 Other current assets

126

118 Total current assets

5,362

5,363









Intangible assets, net

1,612

1,642 Operating right-of-use assets, net

663

635 Goodwill

527

526 Deferred income taxes, net

802

819 Property and equipment, net

1,122

1,253 Other assets

2,802

2,967 Total Assets

$ 12,890

$ 13,205









Liabilities







Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt

$ 520

$ 880 Accounts payable

561

549 Accrued payroll and related costs

564

571 Operating lease liabilities

232

227 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,261

1,358 Deferred revenue and advance contract payments

748

762 Income taxes payable

53

64 Total current liabilities

3,939

4,411









Long-term debt, net of current maturities

3,032

2,996 Non-current deferred revenue

559

635 Non-current operating lease liabilities

463

444 Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities

502

495 Non-current pension obligations

385

387 Other long-term liabilities

801

347 Total Liabilities

9,681

9,715









Total Equity

3,209

3,490









Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 12,890

$ 13,205

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(preliminary and unaudited)





Fiscal Years Ended (in millions)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 28

$ 396 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,182

1,313 Goodwill impairment losses

14

— Operating right-of-use expense

305

309 Pension & other post-employment benefits, actuarial & settlement losses (gains)

169

(232) Share-based compensation

86

79 Deferred taxes

26

(35) Loss (gain) on dispositions

3

24 Provision for losses on accounts receivable

9

12 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses

(14)

40 Impairment losses and contract write-offs

7

32 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

5

5 Cash surrender value in excess of premiums paid

(16)

(12) Other non-cash charges, net

2

7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:







Decrease in receivables

294

320 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(164)

(81) Decrease in accounts payable and accruals

(275)

(335) (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable and income tax liability

(19)

(57) Decrease in operating lease liability

(305)

(309) Decrease in advance contract payments and deferred revenue

(95)

(78) Other operating activities, net

6

— Net cash provided by operating activities

1,248

1,398









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(212)

(248) Payments for transition and transformation contract costs

(106)

(135) Software purchased and developed

(217)

(328) Business dispositions

—

26 Proceeds from sale of assets

35

161 Other investing activities, net

16

12 Net cash used in investing activities

(484)

(512)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings of commercial paper

—

367 Repayments of commercial paper

—

(369) Principal payments on long-term debt

(1,062)

— Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing

(188)

(298) Proceeds from bond issuance

742

— Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards

(14)

(20) Repurchase of common stock

(249)

(14) Other financing activities, net

(5)

17 Net cash used in financing activities

(776)

(317) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(47)

3 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(59)

572 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,796

1,224 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 1,737

$ 1,796

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our non-GAAP adjustments include:

Restructuring costs – includes costs, net of reversals, related to workforce and real estate optimization and other similar charges.

Transaction, separation and integration-related ("TSI") costs – includes third party costs related to integration, separation, planning, financing and advisory fees and other similar charges associated with mergers, acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures, and dispositions and other similar transactions incurred within one year of such transactions closing, except for costs associated with related disputes, which may arise more than one year after closing.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets – includes amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.

Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses – pension and OPEB actuarial mark to market adjustments and settlement gains and losses.

Merger related indemnification – represents the Company's estimate of potential net liability for tax related indemnifications.

Gains and losses on dispositions – gains and losses related to dispositions of businesses, strategic assets and interests in less than wholly-owned entities.

Gains and losses on real estate and facility sales – gains and losses related to dispositions of real property.

Impairment losses – non-cash charges associated with the permanent reduction in the value of the Company's assets (e.g., impairment of goodwill and other long-term assets including fixed assets and impairments to deferred tax assets for discrete changes in valuation allowances). Future discrete reversals of valuation allowances are likewise excluded.

Debt extinguishment costs – costs associated with early retirement, redemption, repayment or repurchase of debt and debt-like items including any breakage, make-whole premium, prepayment penalty or similar costs as well as solicitation and other legal and advisory expenses.

Tax adjustments – discrete tax adjustments to impair or recognize certain deferred tax assets, adjustments for changes in tax legislation, tax litigation matters, and adjustments to transition tax. Income tax expense (benefit) from the impact of mergers and divestitures is separately computed based on the underlying transaction. Income tax expense of all other (non-discrete) non-GAAP adjustments is computed by applying the jurisdictional tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments on a jurisdictional basis. In fiscal 2026, includes the unfavorable summary judgment in a tax matter relating to a foreign exchange tax case.

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:





Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration-Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger related Indemnification

(Gains) and Losses on Real Estate, Facility Sales and Dispositions

Impairment Losses

Pension and OPEB actuarial and Settlement (Gains) and Losses

Tax Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results (Loss) income from continuing operations, before taxes

$ (51)

$ 23

$ 1

$ 87

$ (3)

$ 7

$ 3

$ 158

$ —

$ 225 Income tax expense

89

5

—

19

1

2

1

35

(63)

89 Net (loss) income

(140)

18

1

68

(4)

5

2

123

63

136 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

1

—

—

—

—

—

—

2

—

3 Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ (141)

$ 18

$ 1

$ 68

$ (4)

$ 5

$ 2

$ 121

$ 63

$ 133









































Effective Tax Rate

(174.5) %

































39.6 %









































Basic EPS

$ (0.84)

$ 0.11

$ 0.01

$ 0.40

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.72

$ 0.37

$ 0.79 Diluted EPS

$ (0.84)

$ 0.10

$ 0.01

$ 0.39

$ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.70

$ 0.37

$ 0.77









































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:







































Basic EPS

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33

168.33 Diluted EPS

168.33

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38

172.38





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration- Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and Losses on Real Estate, Facility Sales and Dispositions

Debt Extinguishment Costs

Impairment Losses

Pension and OPEB Actuarial and Settlement (Gains) and Losses

Tax Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

318

115

3

349

(35)

(1)

1

17

169

—

936 Income tax expense

290

24

—

71

(1)

1

—

5

37

(80)

347 Net income

28

91

3

278

(34)

(2)

1

12

132

80

589 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

10

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

2

—

12 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 18

$ 91

$ 3

$ 278

$ (34)

$ (2)

$ 1

$ 12

$ 130

$ 80

$ 577













































Effective Tax Rate

91.2 %





































37.1 %













































Basic EPS

$ 0.10

$ 0.52

$ 0.02

$ 1.59

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.74

$ 0.46

$ 3.30 Diluted EPS

$ 0.10

$ 0.51

$ 0.02

$ 1.56

$ (0.19)

$ (0.01)

$ 0.01

$ 0.07

$ 0.73

$ 0.45

$ 3.23













































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:











































Basic EPS

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02

175.02 Diluted EPS

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65

178.65





Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger related Indemnification

(Gains) and Losses on Real Estate, Facility Sales and Dispositions

Impairment Losses

Pension and OPEB actuarial and Settlement (Gains) and Losses

Tax Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income from continuing operations, before taxes

338

29

85

2

(9)

5

(232)

—

218 Income tax expense

75

8

24

1

3

(1)

(66)

20

64 Net income

263

21

61

1

(12)

6

(166)

(20)

154 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

(1)

—

—

—

—

—

(1)

—

(2) Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 264

$ 21

$ 61

$ 1

$ (12)

$ 6

$ (165)

$ (20)

$ 156





































Effective Tax Rate

22.2 %





























29.4 %





































Basic EPS

$ 1.46

$ 0.12

$ 0.34

$ 0.01

$ (0.07)

$ 0.03

$ (0.91)

$ (0.11)

$ 0.86 Diluted EPS

$ 1.43

$ 0.11

$ 0.33

$ 0.01

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03

$ (0.89)

$ (0.11)

$ 0.84





































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:



































Basic EPS

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09

181.09 Diluted EPS

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84

184.84





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025 (in millions, except per-share amounts)

As Reported

Restructuring Costs

Transaction, Separation and Integration- Related Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Merger Related Indemnification

(Gains) and Losses on Real Estate, Facility Sales and Dispositions

Impairment Losses

Pension and OPEB Actuarial and Settlement (Gains) and Losses

Tax Adjustment

Non-GAAP Results Income before income taxes

630

153

25

348

2

10

17

(232)

—

953 Income tax expense

234

33

5

77

6

6

1

(66)

17

313 Net income

396

120

20

271

(4)

4

16

(166)

(17)

640 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

7

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1)

—

6 Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

$ 389

$ 120

$ 20

$ 271

$ (4)

$ 4

$ 16

$ (165)

$ (17)

$ 634









































Effective Tax Rate

37.1 %

































32.8 %









































Basic EPS

$ 2.15

$ 0.66

$ 0.11

$ 1.50

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ (0.91)

$ (0.09)

$ 3.51 Diluted EPS

$ 2.10

$ 0.65

$ 0.11

$ 1.47

$ (0.02)

$ 0.02

$ 0.09

$ (0.89)

$ (0.09)

$ 3.43









































Weighted average common shares outstanding for:







































Basic EPS

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68

180.68 Diluted EPS

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

184.92

The above tables serve to reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the "About Non-GAAP Measures" section of the press release for further information on the use of these non-GAAP measures.

Year-over-Year Organic Revenue Growth





Fiscal Year 2026



Q1 FY26

Q2 FY26

Q3 FY26

Q4 FY26

FY26 Total revenue growth

(2.4) %

(2.5) %

(1.0) %

(1.2) %

(1.8) % Foreign currency

(2.0) %

(1.9) %

(3.3) %

(5.4) %

(3.1) % Acquisition and divestitures

0.1 %

0.2 %

— %

— %

0.1 % Organic revenue growth

(4.3) %

(4.2) %

(4.3) %

(6.6) %

(4.8) %





















CES revenue growth

(2.7) %

(1.9) %

(0.1) %

1.7 %

(0.8) % Foreign currency

(2.0) %

(1.9) %

(3.5) %

(5.6) %

(3.2) % Acquisition and divestitures

0.3 %

0.4 %

— %

— %

0.2 % CES organic revenue growth

(4.4) %

(3.4) %

(3.6) %

(3.9) %

(3.8) %





















GIS revenue growth

(3.5) %

(4.2) %

(2.7) %

(5.0) %

(3.9) % Foreign currency

(2.2) %

(2.1) %

(3.5) %

(5.6) %

(3.3) % Acquisition and divestitures

— %

— %

— %

— %

— % GIS organic revenue growth

(5.7) %

(6.3) %

(6.2) %

(10.6) %

(7.2) %





















Insurance revenue growth

5.4 %

4.6 %

4.6 %

7.3 %

5.4 % Foreign currency

(1.8) %

(1.0) %

(1.4) %

(3.3) %

(1.8) % Acquisition and divestitures

— %

— %

— %

— %

— % Insurance organic revenue growth

3.6 %

3.6 %

3.2 %

4.0 %

3.6 %





Fiscal Year 2025



Q1 FY25

Q2 FY25

Q3 FY25

Q4 FY25

FY25 Total revenue growth

(6.1) %

(5.7) %

(5.1) %

(6.4) %

(5.8) % Foreign currency

1.4 %

— %

0.7 %

2.1 %

1.0 % Acquisition and divestitures

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 % Organic revenue growth

(4.4) %

(5.6) %

(4.2) %

(4.2) %

(4.6) %





















CES revenue growth

(3.0) %

(3.3) %

(3.5) %

(6.4) %

(4.0) % Foreign currency

1.7 %

(0.1) %

0.9 %

2.1 %

1.1 % Acquisition and divestitures

0.4 %

— %

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.3 % CES organic revenue growth

(0.9) %

(3.4) %

(2.2) %

(4.0) %

(2.6) %





















GIS revenue growth

(10.1) %

(9.2) %

(8.2) %

(7.5) %

(8.8) % Foreign currency

1.3 %

0.1 %

0.8 %

2.2 %

1.1 % Acquisition and divestitures

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.2 % GIS organic revenue growth

(8.6) %

(9.0) %

(7.2) %

(5.2) %

(7.5) %





















Insurance revenue growth

5.3 %

5.5 %

6.6 %

— %

4.3 % Foreign currency

0.9 %

(0.2) %

(0.2) %

1.1 %

0.4 % Acquisition and divestitures

— %

— %

— %

— %

— % Insurance organic revenue growth

6.2 %

5.3 %

6.4 %

1.1 %

4.7 %

Segment Profit

Segment profit is defined as segment revenues less costs of services, selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other segment items. The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated expenses generally include certain corporate function costs, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation, and integration-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment losses, gains/(losses) on dispositions of businesses, gains/(losses) on real estate and facility sales, and other costs that do not reflect ongoing segment operating performance. As part of the transition to the new segment structure, the Company updated the assumptions that define which expenses remain in corporate post allocation. The tables below reflect those revised assumptions.





Fiscal Year 2026 (in millions)

Q1 FY26

Q2 FY26

Q3 FY26

Q4 FY26

FY26 CES profit

$ 105

$ 145

$ 144

$ 124

$ 518 GIS profit

97

122

113

100

432 Insurance profit

33

28

35

33

129 Corporate expenses

(19)

(41)

(29)

(20)

(109) Adjusted EBIT

216

254

263

237

970 Restructuring costs

(37)

(35)

(20)

(23)

(115) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs

(1)

(1)

—

(1)

(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(87)

(88)

(87)

(87)

(349) Merger related indemnification

(2)

—

34

3

35 Gains on dispositions

—

1

—

—

1 Gains (losses) on real estate and facility sales

—

7

—

(7)

— Impairment losses

(14)

—

—

(3)

(17) Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses

—

—

(11)

(158)

(169) EBIT

75

138

179

(39)

353 Interest Income

46

46

46

43

181 Interest expense

(54)

(53)

(54)

(55)

(216) Income (loss) before income tax

67

131

171

(51)

318 Income tax expense

(49)

(91)

(61)

(89)

(290) Net Income (loss)

$ 18

$ 40

$ 110

$ (140)

$ 28





















Segment profit margins



















CES

8.4 %

11.6 %

11.4 %

9.9 %

10.3 % GIS

6.1 %

7.7 %

7.0 %

6.5 %

6.8 % Insurance

10.5 %

8.8 %

10.9 %

10.2 %

10.1 %





















Total Company margins



















Adjusted EBIT margin

6.8 %

8.0 %

8.2 %

7.6 %

7.7 % EBIT margin

2.4 %

4.4 %

5.6 %

(1.2) %

2.8 %





Fiscal Year 2025 (in millions)

Q1 FY25

Q2 FY25

Q3 FY25

Q4 FY25

FY25 CES profit

$ 123

$ 175

$ 164

$ 118

$ 580 GIS profit

101

120

112

98

431 Insurance profit

44

37

50

31

162 Corporate expenses

(44)

(53)

(40)

(17)

(154) Adjusted EBIT

224

279

286

230

1,019 Restructuring costs

(39)

(42)

(43)

(29)

(153) Transaction, separation and integration-related costs

(7)

(15)

(3)

—

(25) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(87)

(89)

(87)

(85)

(348) Merger related indemnification

—

—

—

(2)

(2) Gains on dispositions

—

5

8

—

13 (Losses) gains on real estate and facility sales

(2)

(27)

(3)

9

(23) Impairment losses

—

—

(12)

(5)

(17) Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains

—

—

—

232

232 EBIT

89

111

146

350

696 Interest Income

51

51

51

46

199 Interest expense

(72)

(69)

(66)

(58)

(265) Income before income tax

68

93

131

338

630 Income tax expense

(43)

(48)

(68)

(75)

(234) Net Income

$ 25

$ 45

$ 63

$ 263

$ 396





















Segment profit margins



















CES

9.6 %

13.7 %

12.9 %

9.6 %

11.5 % GIS

6.1 %

7.2 %

6.8 %

6.0 %

6.5 % Insurance

14.8 %

12.1 %

16.3 %

10.2 %

13.4 %





















Total Company margins



















Adjusted EBIT margin

6.9 %

8.6 %

8.9 %

7.3 %

7.9 % EBIT margin

2.8 %

3.4 %

4.5 %

11.0 %

5.4 %

SOURCE DXC Technology Company