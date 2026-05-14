DXC Technology Schedules Investor Day

ASHBURN, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, will host an Investor Day with financial analysts and institutional investors in New York City on June 11, 2026.

DXC's President and CEO Raul Fernandez and members of the leadership team will discuss the company's strategy and how DXC is positioning its business to capitalize on the accelerating adoption of AI across the enterprise. The program will highlight key priorities for long-term success, present financial goals and showcase new AI-enabled solutions that are reshaping how the company delivers value for its customers globally.

The presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and are expected to conclude at approximately 1:00 p.m. A live webcast and replay will be available on DXC's Investor Relations website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on DXC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" based on our current assumptions regarding future performance. These statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors outside our control that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: inability to effectively manage our sales organization, including execution, pipeline, and talent management; our inability to expand service offerings to address emerging technological trends and competitive pressures; failure to attract and retain key personnel, including artificial intelligence (AI) and technical experts, or maintain partner relationships; risks associated with AI, including adoption, deployment, and governance, reliance on third-party platforms, cybersecurity, privacy, evolving regulations, and competitive displacement; inability to accurately estimate contract costs and timelines, or failure by us or third parties to deliver on commitments; systems failures, catastrophic events, and resulting service interruptions; liability or reputational damage from security breaches, cyber-attacks, or disclosure of confidential or personal data; failure to comply with new or existing laws, regulations, and customer contracts, including those relating to data privacy, economic sanctions, export controls, AI, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) expectations; failure to maintain our credit rating, manage indebtedness, or raise capital, adversely affecting our liquidity and borrowing costs; risks associated with international operations, including exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical conflicts (such as in Russia/Ukraine and the Middle East); macroeconomic challenges, including inflation, reduced customer spending, and economic slowdowns affecting deal closures and cost-takeout efforts; inability to compete effectively, maintain customer relationships, collect receivables, or comply with government contracting regulations; failure to succeed in strategic transactions, acquisitions, or partnerships; securities price volatility; supply chain disruptions, supplier non-performance, or increased procurement costs due to trade tensions, tariffs, or hostilities; climate change, natural disasters, and increased scrutiny of ESG initiatives; infringement of intellectual property rights, or inability to procure necessary third-party licenses; failure to achieve expected benefits of restructuring plans, workforce reductions, and automation/AI reliance; failure to maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; asset impairment charges, including but not limited to intangibles and deferred tax assets; inability to pay dividends or repurchase shares; pending investigations, claims, and disputes; changes in tax rates, tax laws, and the timing and outcome of tax examinations; and risks related to completed strategic transactions. For a written description of these factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company