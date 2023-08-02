DXC Technology Signs IT Infrastructure Services Agreement with AT&T

DXC Technology Company

02 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a new multi-year agreement to provide AT&T* (NYSE: T) end-to-end support for a portion of its IT infrastructure operations.

Under the agreement, DXC will manage AT&T's midrange IT infrastructure, which spans AT&T's enterprise compute, storage, backup and recovery environments. DXC will also provide system, database and storage administration, along with hardware architecture and maintenance across these environments.

DXC worked with AT&T to develop a flexible and innovative infrastructure solution to meet AT&T's needs for targeted efficiencies. This agreement will help AT&T improve its cost structure and agility, while enabling faster business decisions in response to market changes.

"We are extremely proud that AT&T has decided to grow our relationship by trusting DXC to operate their critical systems," said Chris Drumgoole, DXC Executive Vice President. "This is a great example of companies partnering with DXC to evolve their technology together while delivering excellence for their essential systems and platforms."

"We continue to transform our technology environment, and this collaboration with DXC will help us move faster to reach our goals," said Jon Summers, Chief Information Officer, AT&T.  "As AT&T continues to invest in our future, this multi-year agreement will help us manage our essential IT systems while also enabling us to evolve our strategic platforms to drive our growth strategy."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

