DXC Technology to Present at J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Conference

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, today announced it will participate at the J.P. Morgan 2025 Ultimate Services Conference on November 18, 2025 in New York City. Raul Fernandez, DXC's President and CEO, is scheduled to present at 11:40 am ET. The fire side chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of DXC's investor webpage at https://investors.dxc.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at www.DXC.com.

