DXC Welcomes U.S. Appeals Court Decision Affirming Award in Trade Secrets Case vs. TCS

ASHBURN, VA., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today acknowledged a recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, upholding an award to DXC's subsidiary, CSC, of approximately $194 million, for trade secret misappropriation by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's decision that "TCS had willfully and maliciously misappropriated CSC's trade secrets." In affirming the award of over $100 million in punitive damages, the Court of Appeals referred to misrepresentations TCS made to its client and stated, "the district court's fact finding shows that TCS's conduct involved repeated action and that TCS acted maliciously and through repeated deceit…" The Court of Appeals concluded that the district court "had ample basis to find that TCS's conduct was intentional and showed "conscious disregard" for CSC's rights to their information."

The Court's decision validates our six-year pursuit of this action and tireless efforts to ensure DXC's intellectual property is protected. Protecting intellectual property is a cornerstone of our approach to responsible innovation and a fundamental component of the trust built with our customers.

"Trust, ethics, and responsible innovation define how DXC operates," said Raul Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer, DXC. "Our customers rely on us to safeguard the integrity of the mission-critical systems we manage for them, and that responsibility demands the highest standards of accountability. This ruling reinforces the principles we stand for and reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting intellectual property, advancing innovation responsibly, and ensuring that the value we create benefits our customers, our people, and our shareholders."

DXC partners with many of the world's leading enterprises to operate, secure, and enhance their mission-critical systems. We think trust is foundational to any client relationship. As technological change accelerates, we continue to champion ethical advancement, ensuring that innovation is deployed responsibly and in ways that strengthen customer trust and drive long-term business outcomes.

