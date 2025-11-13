ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced that its Chief People Officer, Jennifer Ragone, has been named a recipient of the 2025 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award, which honors the most effective and innovative HR leaders shaping the profession.

DXC’s Jennifer Ragone Recognized with the 2025 N2Growth Leaders40 Top CHRO Award (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

At DXC, Jennifer leads global people strategy and the People & Culture organization, focusing on developing talent, enhancing the employee experience and driving workforce transformation to fuel DXC's growth. Throughout her career with the company, she has shaped its culture through innovative talent strategies and HR expertise, holding leadership roles across nearly every HR discipline. Since becoming Chief People Officer in February 2025, Jennifer has championed initiatives to strengthen the workforce and prepare employees for the future of work, including AI-driven learning programs that help teams build new skills and reach their full potential.

Launched in 2015 and first published on Forbes, the Top CHRO List quickly became one of the most respected and anticipated rankings in the human resources profession. In 2020, N2Growth partnered with the Stanford Graduate School of Business to formalize the list as the Leaders40 Award. Since then, N2Growth has presented this preeminent industry recognition of the world's leading CHROs.

"Passion is fueled by purpose, and for me, that purpose has always been people," said Jennifer. "I've spent my entire career in HR because I believe deeply in the power of human potential. I'm honored by this recognition and grateful to the teams who make our culture thrive every day."

Each year, the N2Growth selection committee evaluates thousands of nominations, interviews hundreds of executives, and ultimately selects 40 CHROs who represent the standard of excellence in human capital management.

"As the profession evolves, the CHRO role is rapidly transforming," said Tony Morales, Co-Chairman of N2Growth and head of the Leaders40 Selection Committee. "This year's honorees embody the qualities that define great people-leadership today: innovation, strategic perspective, courage and an unwavering commitment to advancing both people and performance. We are proud to celebrate these executives as they represent the benchmark for excellence in HR leadership today."

The full list of honorees is available at: https://www.n2growth.com/top-chro-list-the-people-leaders-to-watch/

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global executive search and leadership advisory firm with practices serving all industries and functions. With a presence spanning North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC and Oceania, N2Growth consistently ranks among Forbes' top executive recruiting firms. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of talent acquisition solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.n2growth.com

