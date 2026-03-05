dxFeed Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Information Security

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, reinforcing its structured approach to information security, risk management, and operational resilience. The certified Information Security Management System (ISMS) scope covers all dxFeed services, ensuring consistent governance and control across the company's global operations.

Updates related to compliance, certifications, and security controls are continuously maintained in the dxFeed Trust Center — a dedicated transparency hub where clients and partners can review documentation, and monitor our security posture. The Trust Center serves as a central point of reference for assessing dxFeed data protection standards and enterprise-grade safeguards across its global infrastructure.

The certification audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by both the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) to perform ISMS certifications.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems, published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in October 2022. The standard establishes a comprehensive framework for identifying, managing, and mitigating information security risks through formalized governance, risk assessment, and continuous improvement processes.

A Structured Approach to Security and Risk Management

By achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification, dxFeed demonstrates that:

Information security risks are systematically identified and assessed

Appropriate technical and organizational controls are implemented

Security processes are continuously monitored and improved

Compliance with internationally recognized best practices is independently verified

The certification process included a detailed review of dxFeed internal policies, operational procedures, risk management framework, access controls, incident response protocols, and governance structures.

Final Audit Reports and the official Certificate are available to clients and partners upon request.

Strengthening Trust Across the Financial Ecosystem

Operating in the global fintech and market data infrastructure space, dxFeed processes high volumes of real-time financial information across multiple jurisdictions. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to:

Data confidentiality

Integrity of financial information flows

Operational resilience

Regulatory alignment

Enterprise-grade security governance

Steve Simmons, President of A-LIGN, commented:

"Congratulations to dxFeed on earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security. It is a pleasure to work with organizations that value rigorous audit processes and the delivery of high-quality compliance outcomes."

A Long-Term Commitment

For dxFeed, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is not a one-time milestone but part of an ongoing program of surveillance audits, control testing, and continuous improvement. The use of the certification mark is governed by strict compliance requirements and is subject to monitoring as part of ongoing certification oversight.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance, and best support.

