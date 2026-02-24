dxFeed Elevates Real-Time Market Intelligence with the Next-Generation Grenadier

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced a major upgrade to Grenadier , introducing the second generation of its AI-powered anomaly detection technology. The new implementation is powered by an upgraded asset-class agnostic model family and architected to be compatible with a broad range of market instruments.

dxFeed introduced the second generation of Grenadier-AI-powered anomaly detection technology. The new implementation is powered by an upgraded asset-class agnostic model family and architected to be compatible with a broad range of market instruments.

The enhanced release significantly expands both coverage and performance, and delivers full real-time coverage of U.S. equities order books with performance designed to continuously scan the entire symbol universe at scale.

Built on unsupervised deep learning (not LLM-based), Grenadier is engineered to uncover hidden microstructural signals associated with forthcoming volatility and market-moving events. The new generation reflects substantial work on scalability, model robustness, and production readiness for institutional environments.

Addressing Hidden Market Risks in Real Time

Electronic markets produce massive volumes of Level 2 order book data, making early detection of abnormal behavior increasingly challenging. Grenadier continuously analyzes order book states and generates normalized anomaly scores that highlight unusual structural patterns.

The solution is designed to help market participants detect signals that may otherwise remain invisible until volatility materializes.

Key Capabilities:

Proprietary Deep Learning Model

Grenadier processes Level 2 order book data using dxFeed's in-house unsupervised models, producing anomaly scores on an intuitive scale to support quantitative and discretionary workflows.

Grenadier processes Level 2 order book data using dxFeed's in-house unsupervised models, producing anomaly scores on an intuitive scale to support quantitative and discretionary workflows. Real-Time Monitoring at Scale

The platform supports continuous anomaly detection across multiple instruments and portfolios via professional-grade APIs and user interfaces.

The platform supports continuous anomaly detection across multiple instruments and portfolios via professional-grade APIs and user interfaces. Order Book Reconstruction

The system compares observed order books with model-inferred states, enabling users to identify structural irregularities and hidden liquidity dynamics.

The system compares observed order books with model-inferred states, enabling users to identify structural irregularities and hidden liquidity dynamics. High-Performance Architecture

Engineered for demanding environments, Grenadier handles high request volumes with low-latency responsiveness, enabling broad real-time market coverage.

Engineered for demanding environments, Grenadier handles high request volumes with low-latency responsiveness, enabling broad real-time market coverage. Flexible Deployment Options

For clients operating their own data environments, the technology can be deployed on-premises, supporting regulated and latency-sensitive use cases.

The solution visualizes original and reconstructed order books side by side and delivers actionable anomaly alerts tailored for:

Professional traders

Quantitative analysts

Portfolio managers

Risk teams

"Grenadier combines proprietary modeling know-how with high-scale training capabilities on dxFeed's deep historical data resources," said Anton Antonov , Head of AI and Quant Research at dxFeed. "To date, we are not aware of directly comparable solutions providing microstructural real-time anomaly detection at similar scale."

Recognition and Availability

Grenadier is available via dedicated APIs, as streaming subscriptions, dxFeed Widgets, or standalone interfaces. Institutional clients can request trials and integration support directly from dxFeed .

The solution has already attracted industry attention and professional recognition. Most recently, dxFeed Grenadier has been chosen as a Finalist at the 2025 Benzinga Capital Conference : Fintech Day & Awards, underscoring the product's growing visibility and validation within the fintech community.

Part of dxFeed's Expanding AI Portfolio

Grenadier is part of dxFeed's broader AI strategy. The company also offers SummerFox , an award-winning AI-powered market intelligence engine designed to help portfolio managers, analysts, and advisors transform fragmented market data into unified, actionable narratives and reduce information overload.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

Follow us on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +1216 528 2121, [email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed