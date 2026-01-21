dxFeed Reports Strong 27% Annual Revenue Growth in 2025, Marking a Decade of Sustained Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, announced strong financial and operational results for 2025, highlighting 27% year-over-year annual revenue growth and reinforcing a decade-long trajectory of consistent expansion.

Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, geopolitical complexity, and structural shifts across global financial markets, dxFeed has maintained a steady growth pace over the past ten years. The company attributes this resilience to its long-term strategy, continued investment in technology, and an unwavering focus on client success.

"We are extremely proud of what the dxFeed team has achieved," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "Sustaining this level of growth for a decade—through multiple market cycles and global challenges—speaks to the strength of our strategy, our technology, and our people."

Financial Performance and Strategic Momentum

In 2025, dxFeed delivered 27% annual revenue growth, continuing a multi-year trend of strong, disciplined expansion. This performance reflects growing global demand for high-quality market data, scalable infrastructure, and advanced analytics—particularly in real-time, AI-driven, and on-demand consumption models.

As outlined in the company's strategic vision last year, dxFeed remains focused on:

Product Innovation and Technology Leadership

Innovation remained a cornerstone of dxFeed's growth in 2025, with multiple major product launches and enhancements across real-time delivery, historical data, and AI-driven analytics.

Key highlights include:

Grenadier , dxFeed's real-time anomaly detection solution for Level 2 order book data, representing a new generation of AI-driven trading intelligence. Built on dxFeed's Historical Data Lake, dxLink transport, and a PyTorch-based proprietary model, Grenadier applies unsupervised deep learning to identify hidden market anomalies, regime shifts, and liquidity disruptions in real time. The solution was selected as a finalist at the 2025 Benzinga Capital Conference: Fintech Day & Awards .





, redefining real-time market data delivery by offering a modern, low-latency, cloud-native interface designed for scalability and ease of integration.





, redefining real-time market data delivery by offering a modern, low-latency, cloud-native interface designed for scalability and ease of integration. Retail Market Data Leadership : In 2025, dxFeed's retail market data business continued its rapid expansion, establishing the company as a global leader in professional market data for retail trading. dxFeed now supports one of the world's largest retail market data ecosystems—both by the number of connected trading platforms and by the number of end users getting data directly from dxFeed, which is counted in tens of thousands.

At the core of this growth is dxFeed's Retail Delivery Framework, which can be deployed by B2B clients as a complete end-to-end solution or as individual components, including onboarding, reporting, quote-metered data delivery, and a global retail data distribution network. This modular approach allows partners to scale efficiently while delivering reliable, compliant, and high-performance market data to retail clients worldwide.

Partnerships and Ecosystem Expansion

dxFeed significantly expanded its partner ecosystem in 2025, enabling broader market coverage, new asset classes, and innovative distribution models:

These initiatives reinforce dxFeed's role as a critical infrastructure partner across traditional finance, fintech, and emerging digital markets.

Reliability, Security, and Operational Excellence

In parallel with innovation, dxFeed continued to invest heavily in reliability, security, and compliance:

Successfully completed the 2024–2025 SOC 2 Type 2 audit , with continued focus on availability and confidentiality.

, with continued focus on availability and confidentiality. Demonstrated exceptional performance in the 2025 SIFMA/FIA Industry-Wide Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Test , reaffirming dxFeed's reputation as one of the most resilient and dependable market data providers in the industry.

Industry Recognition

dxFeed's leadership and innovation were recognized across the industry in 2025 and beyond, including:

These honors reflect dxFeed's commitment to delivering reliable, innovative, and future-ready data solutions.

Looking Ahead

As dxFeed moves forward, the company plans to continue investing in its core product areas, deepen strategic partnerships, and further strengthen its position as a comprehensive market data platform tailored to the evolving needs of global clients.

"Innovation, client success, and operational excellence remain at the heart of everything we do," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "With a clear strategy and a dedicated team, dxFeed is well positioned for sustained growth and long-term leadership in the financial data services industry."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance, and best support.

