dxFeed Demonstrates Exceptional Performance in the 2025 SIFMA/FIA Industry-Wide BC & DR Test

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, has successfully completed the 2025 SIFMA/FIA Industry-Wide Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) Test, reaffirming its reputation as one of the most resilient and reliable infrastructure partners in the financial markets ecosystem.

The industry-wide simulation—organized annually by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry Association (FIA)—serves as the definitive benchmark for evaluating the market's preparedness to operate under extreme disruption. This year's coordinated test once again brought together nearly 100 participating organizations, including exchanges, clearinghouses, service providers, and market data vendors.

Throughout the 2025 exercise, dxFeed demonstrated operational excellence across every component of the test:

Flawless DR cutover: dxFeed's systems transitioned to disaster recovery environments without interruption, maintaining stable, real-time data dissemination.





Reliable performance across all market feeds: All tested market data streams operated continuously and without degradation.





Consistently strong sector-wide results: Exchanges and clearing venues reported 95%+ success rates across order placement, data delivery, and trade execution—highlighting the financial sector's continued commitment to resilience.

The 2025 test also continued to underscore industry-wide challenges, including occasional communication latency between participants and isolated cutover delays among a few market utilities. Nonetheless, the coordinated effort was widely regarded as one of the most effective and transparent exercises to date.

For dxFeed, the 2025 results are not simply a compliance milestone—they reflect the company's long-term strategy and commitment to highly available, geographically diversified, and redundancy-first infrastructure design.

"Each year, these tests give us the opportunity to validate our readiness to support clients and markets without interruption, no matter what real-world stress scenarios arise," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "The 2025 results are a testament to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our systems, and our unwavering focus on ensuring uninterrupted, high-quality market data delivery."

This year's exercise required intricate preparation and coordination across dxFeed's global teams, totaling nearly 25 hours of structured testing, verification, and cross-system validation.

As demand for ultra-reliable data infrastructure continues to expand—driven by algorithmic trading, global market fragmentation, and the rise of 24/5 and 24/7 data environments—dxFeed remains committed to continual enhancement of its BC/DR capabilities.

The company will use insights gained during the 2025 test to further optimize internal workflows, enhance communication frameworks, and refine DR procedures to ensure peak readiness for all future industry-wide simulations.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance, and best support.

