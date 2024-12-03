dxFeed Demonstrates Unparalleled Resilience in 2024 SIFMA/FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Testing

Leading Market Data Provider Reaffirms Commitment to Operational Excellence Amidst Rigorous Industry-Wide Testing

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, is proud to announce its continued success in the 2024 Industry-Wide Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) testing conducted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry Association (FIA).

dxFeed, leading Market Data Provider Reaffirms Commitment to Operational Excellence Amidst Rigorous Industry-Wide Testing

The 2024 test marked dxFeed's third consecutive year of participation, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and resilient partner in the financial data ecosystem. This year's exercise brought together approximately 100 participants, including 80 market organizations such as exchanges, clearinghouses, and market entities. Market data from 23 feeds were rigorously tested to ensure seamless operations during emergencies.

Key outcomes of the 2024 test include:

100% reliability: All 23 market data feeds, including dxFeed's, successfully operated from disaster recovery (DR) sites, maintaining uninterrupted service.

All 23 market data feeds, including dxFeed's, successfully operated from disaster recovery (DR) sites, maintaining uninterrupted service. High success rates: Most exchanges reported above 95% success rates in market data delivery, order placement, and execution for participants.

Most exchanges reported above 95% success rates in market data delivery, order placement, and execution for participants. Enhanced transparency: Real-time status pages and updates provided by SIFMA and FIA streamlined communication and improved progress tracking throughout the exercise.

However, the exercise also highlighted areas for future improvement, including:

Streamlining inter-party communications, as some delays and miscommunications were observed.

Addressing cutover delays, particularly recurring issues with the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), which impacted the testing schedule.

Despite these challenges, the test was deemed a resounding success. dxFeed dedicated approximately 25 hours to ensuring smooth participation and demonstrated exceptional preparedness, flexibility, and resilience.

"These industry-wide exercises are critical for testing our systems and ensuring operational readiness," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed. "Our flawless performance in the 2024 SIFMA/FIA tests underscores our dedication to providing clients with uninterrupted, high-quality market data—even in the most challenging scenarios."

dxFeed's consistent success in these tests reflects its ongoing investments in advanced infrastructure and disaster recovery capabilities. By proactively addressing potential disruptions, dxFeed ensures its clients continue to receive seamless, reliable data services, reinforcing its position as a leader in the market data industry.

The next SIFMA/FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Test is scheduled for October 25, 2025, and dxFeed looks forward to building on this year's achievements to further enhance its operational excellence.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed: mailto:[email protected]

Kate Zapekina

+1 201 685-9280

[email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed