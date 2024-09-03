NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announced its integration with PriceSquawk, a premier audible trading platform. This collaboration significantly enhances the trading experience for retail traders by providing CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data through an innovative audio tool.

dxFeed Expands Its Retail Offers with PriceSquawk Audible Market Technology, Offering CME Group Level 1 and Nasdaq Level 1 Data Feeds.

PriceSquawk is renowned for its unique ability to convert market data into audible trade sounds, allowing traders to listen to price action, buying and selling activity, and volume flow across various markets. This platform feature allows traders to experience themselves amid action and the heat of the discussions of an actual, physical trading floor. With the highest-quality market data integration from dxFeed, users of PriceSquawk can now access real-time bid and ask prices, along with the latest trading information, directly in their web browser using the new dxFeed powered PriceSquawk App.

By incorporating dxFeed's high-precision data feeds, PriceSquawk users can benefit from:

Real-Time CME Group Level 1 Data: Access to live quotes, including the best bid and offer prices across various CME Group futures and options markets.

Access to live quotes, including the best bid and offer prices across various CME Group futures and options markets. Nasdaq Level 1 Data: Real-time access to the best bid and offer prices from one of the world's leading stock exchanges, enhancing trading decisions in equity markets.

Real-time access to the best bid and offer prices from one of the world's leading stock exchanges, enhancing trading decisions in equity markets. Enhanced Trading Alerts: PriceSquawk's proprietary speech engine and audio alerts are now backed by the accuracy and reliability of dxFeed's data, allowing traders to make informed decisions on the fly.

"Partnering with PriceSquawk allows us to bring our premium market data to a broader audience of retail traders," said Dmitry Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "This partnership aligns with our goal of democratizing access to high-quality market data, enabling traders to have a competitive edge in today's fast-paced markets."

"We are thrilled to incorporate dxFeed's data feeds into our platform," said Graham Glover, CEO at PriceSquawk. "The inclusion of CME Group and Nasdaq Level 1 data allows our users to gain a more complete and immediate understanding of market dynamics, all through an auditory interface that enhances focus and reduces screen-time."

dxFeed continues to expand its retail network, offering robust market data solutions that cater to a wide range of trading tools and platforms. The partnership with PriceSquawk is a testament to dxFeed's commitment to empowering traders with the data they need to succeed.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +1 201 685-9280, [email protected]

About PriceSquawk Audible Market Technology

PriceSquawk is an innovative audible trading tool that transforms market data into sound. It allows traders to monitor price action, order flow, and volume activity in real-time, providing a unique and intuitive way to stay connected to the markets. With its customizable features, PriceSquawk offers a personalized trading experience that enhances decision-making and trading efficiency.

SOURCE dxFeed