dxFeed Expands Partnership Network with Exocharts to Provide Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth

Leading market data provider dxFeed collaborates with Exocharts to offer enhanced market insights to traders



NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, has taken a significant step towards expanding its B2B2C partnership network by joining forces with Exocharts , a leading Order Flow and Market profile charting platform for futures contracts and cryptocurrency markets.

Leading market data provider dxFeed collaborates with Exocharts to offer enhanced market insights to traders

The partnership brings forth an exciting development for traders and investors, as dxFeed now offers access to US Equities - Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth and Nasdaq Basic Top of Book - through the Exocharts charting platform. This integration empowers traders with comprehensive market insights and in-depth data, enabling them to make more informed decisions in today's dynamic financial landscape.

"At dxFeed, our mission has always been to provide reliable and cutting-edge market data solutions to empower traders and investors globally," said Dmitry Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "Partnering with Exocharts aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing market transparency and enabling smarter trading strategies."

As part of this collaboration, non-professional market data subscribers (private individuals) without an active dxFeed subscription can enjoy an exclusive opportunity. Until October 15, 2023, they are eligible for up to a 40% discount on a 1-month dxFeed market data subscription*:

U.S. Equities (Nasdaq TotalView) Market Depth for $39

U.S. Equities (Nasdaq Basic) Top of Book $19

This limited-time offer aims to make advanced market insights more accessible to a broader range of traders, fostering growth and knowledge-sharing within the trading community.

"We're excited to provide Exocharts users with comprehensive dxFeed market data," commented Norbertas Gaulia, CEO of Exocharts. "The integration of Nasdaq TotalView Market Depth will undoubtedly enrich our users' trading experience, enabling them to navigate the markets with greater precision."

Exocharts users also have access to dxFeed's CME Group (Market Depth and Top of Book) and Eurex Futures (Price Levels and Top of Book).

Visit get.dxfeed.com to begin using dxFeed's market data and data management solutions via the Exocharts trading platform.

*The offer is valid for non-pro traders only until October 15, 2023, and provides a 1-month dxFeed market data subscription at a discounted price. Standard monthly fees apply after the first month unless canceled.



About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project". dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: [email protected]

About Exocharts

Exocharts.com is a professional grade orderflow analysis tool. Our focus is performance, simplicity and capability. We develop technologies for financial data visualization and ticker plants for crypto data. Our main focus is Desktop Pro client where you can use dxFeed to analyze Futures, Stocks, ETF, and many Crypto markets. Startup is based in Lithuania, Vilnius, rapidly growing into trading services with an innovative suite of products.

Twitter , Web , Downloads

Contact Exocharts: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kate Zapekina

+1 201 685-9280

[email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed