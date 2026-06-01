dxFeed Grenadier Recognized as Best AI-based Solution at Waterstechnology Asia Awards 2026

The industry has recognized dxFeed Grenadier — a real-time market anomaly detection engine powered by unsupervised machine learning — as the leading AI innovation in Asia's capital markets.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced it has won the Waterstechnology Asia Awards 2026 in the category Best AI-based Solution. The award recognizes dxFeed Grenadier, an AI-powered service that detects anomalies in Level 2 order book data in real time — giving market participants an early-warning signal ahead of significant price dislocations or trading disruptions.

The industry has recognized dxFeed Grenadier - a real-time market anomaly detection engine

The Waterstechnology Asia Awards's organizers noted this year's competition was the most contested in the award's history, with an independent judging panel reviewing a record number of entries.

Built on proprietary autoencoder architectures, Grenadier continuously scores live order book activity against learned baseline behavior — surfacing early signs of regime changes, impending trade halts, or unusual order placement patterns before they manifest in price. Institutional clients can access anomaly signals via API, consume a model-filtered order book view, or deploy custom PyTorch-compatible models tuned to their own risk parameters.

Key Capabilities:

Proprietary Deep Learning Model

Grenadier processes Level 2 order book data using dxFeed's in-house unsupervised models, producing anomaly scores on an intuitive scale to support quantitative and discretionary workflows.

Grenadier processes Level 2 order book data using dxFeed's in-house unsupervised models, producing anomaly scores on an intuitive scale to support quantitative and discretionary workflows. Real-Time Monitoring at Scale

The platform supports continuous anomaly detection across multiple instruments and portfolios via professional-grade APIs and user interfaces.

The platform supports continuous anomaly detection across multiple instruments and portfolios via professional-grade APIs and user interfaces. Order Book Reconstruction

The system compares observed order books with model-inferred states, enabling users to identify structural irregularities and hidden liquidity dynamics.

The system compares observed order books with model-inferred states, enabling users to identify structural irregularities and hidden liquidity dynamics. High-Performance Architecture

Engineered for demanding environments, Grenadier handles high request volumes with low-latency responsiveness, enabling broad real-time market coverage.

Engineered for demanding environments, Grenadier handles high request volumes with low-latency responsiveness, enabling broad real-time market coverage. Flexible Deployment Options

For clients operating their own data environments, the technology can be deployed on-premises, supporting regulated and latency-sensitive use cases.

"This recognition by Waterstechnology validates what we set out to build: a production-grade AI tool that integrates directly into the data infrastructure institutional clients already utilize. Grenadier turns raw L2 data into actionable market intelligence — at the speed markets demand," said Anton Antonov, Head of AI and Quant Research at dxFeed.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

Follow us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed