dxFeed Grenadier Recognized as Best AI-based Solution at Waterstechnology Asia Awards 2026
News provided bydxFeed
Jun 01, 2026, 08:54 ET
The industry has recognized dxFeed Grenadier — a real-time market anomaly detection engine powered by unsupervised machine learning — as the leading AI innovation in Asia's capital markets.
NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced it has won the Waterstechnology Asia Awards 2026 in the category Best AI-based Solution. The award recognizes dxFeed Grenadier, an AI-powered service that detects anomalies in Level 2 order book data in real time — giving market participants an early-warning signal ahead of significant price dislocations or trading disruptions.
The Waterstechnology Asia Awards's organizers noted this year's competition was the most contested in the award's history, with an independent judging panel reviewing a record number of entries.
Built on proprietary autoencoder architectures, Grenadier continuously scores live order book activity against learned baseline behavior — surfacing early signs of regime changes, impending trade halts, or unusual order placement patterns before they manifest in price. Institutional clients can access anomaly signals via API, consume a model-filtered order book view, or deploy custom PyTorch-compatible models tuned to their own risk parameters.
Key Capabilities:
- Proprietary Deep Learning Model
Grenadier processes Level 2 order book data using dxFeed's in-house unsupervised models, producing anomaly scores on an intuitive scale to support quantitative and discretionary workflows.
- Real-Time Monitoring at Scale
The platform supports continuous anomaly detection across multiple instruments and portfolios via professional-grade APIs and user interfaces.
- Order Book Reconstruction
The system compares observed order books with model-inferred states, enabling users to identify structural irregularities and hidden liquidity dynamics.
- High-Performance Architecture
Engineered for demanding environments, Grenadier handles high request volumes with low-latency responsiveness, enabling broad real-time market coverage.
- Flexible Deployment Options
For clients operating their own data environments, the technology can be deployed on-premises, supporting regulated and latency-sensitive use cases.
"This recognition by Waterstechnology validates what we set out to build: a production-grade AI tool that integrates directly into the data infrastructure institutional clients already utilize. Grenadier turns raw L2 data into actionable market intelligence — at the speed markets demand," said Anton Antonov, Head of AI and Quant Research at dxFeed.
About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and financial services provider for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.
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Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +49 8999 952020, [email protected]
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