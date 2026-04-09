dxFeed Launches Aggregated Overnight Market Data Feed for U.S. Equities

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, announced the launch of its Aggregated Overnight Feed to deliver a consolidated top-of-book data feed for the overnight trading session in U.S. equities.

As extended-hours trading continues its transformation from a niche activity into a core component of global market structure, dxFeed's latest innovation addresses a critical gap: high-quality, normalized, and aggregated market data during overnight sessions.

dxFeed launches its own indusrty-first Aggregated Overnight Feed to deliver a consolidated top-of-book data feed for US equities overnight trading session

"The market is moving toward a continuous trading model, but infrastructure has lagged behind—particularly in overnight sessions," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "With our Aggregated Overnight Feed, we are closing that gap by delivering a normalized, consolidated view of liquidity across venues. This enables our clients to operate with the same level of confidence, data quality, and analytical depth—regardless of the time of day."

A Structural Shift in Global Trading

Overnight trading is no longer peripheral. With pre- and post-market volumes approaching 9% of total daily activity, and demand accelerating across Asia and other international markets, the overnight session is rapidly becoming a structural extension of the U.S. equities market.

However, until now, market participants have faced fragmented liquidity, inconsistent data formats, and limited transparency across overnight venues. dxFeed Aggregated Overnight Feed directly solves this.

What dxFeed Delivers — First-of-Its-Kind Capability

Powered by dxFeed's proprietary Feed Consolidator Service (FCS), the new solution aggregates and normalizes Level 1 (top-of-book) data, including:

Quotes

Trades

Time & Sales (TnS)

Summary data

The feed consolidates liquidity across key overnight venues, including Bruce ATS, Blue Ocean ATS, Moon ATS.

True 24/7 Market Visibility

A key differentiator is dxFeed's ability to seamlessly merge overnight aggregated data with regular U.S. trading sessions, delivering:

A continuous 24/7 data stream for U.S. equities

for U.S. equities Unified market view across all sessions

Consistent data schema and normalization

This removes the need for firms to stitch together multiple feeds, significantly reducing infrastructure complexity and latency risks.

Why This Matters for Traders and Institutions

The introduction of aggregated overnight market data is not just an incremental improvement — it is a foundational upgrade to market accessibility and decision-making.

Key benefits include:

Improved price discovery in low-liquidity environments

Enhanced transparency across fragmented venues

Better execution strategies for global participants

Access to actionable signals during off-hours

Reduced operational overhead via consolidated data delivery

For quantitative firms, brokers, and institutional traders, this unlocks previously inaccessible alpha opportunities and enables true round-the-clock trading strategies.

"As overnight trading gains momentum, the industry is beginning to build the infrastructure required to support a fully functioning session, paving the way for a broader range of participants to engage with the overnight market," said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce Markets. "dxFeed has been an early mover in developing consolidated market data for overnight trading, which provides market participants with the transparency and data quality needed as the session continues to mature."

Setting a New Industry Standard

With the launch of the Aggregated Overnight Feed, dxFeed reinforces its position as a technology leader in market data innovation, delivering infrastructure that aligns with the evolving, global, and always-on nature of modern financial markets.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

Follow us on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kate Zapekina

+49 8999 952020

[email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed