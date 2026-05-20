dxFeed Introduces Event-Based Contracts Gateway with Kalshi Support

Prediction market data from a leading venue — now available through dxFeed's unified feed

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a global provider of market data and financial technology solutions, introduced its Event-Based Contracts (EBC) Market Data Feed with the addition of Kalshi — one of the most prominent venues in the prediction markets space.

The new gateway brings real-time and reference data from the platform into dxFeed's normalized data infrastructure, giving clients a consistent, exchange-grade view of binary outcome markets alongside their other asset class subscriptions.

dxFeed introduces the Event-Based Contracts (EBC) Market Data Feed with the addition of Kalshi - one of the most prominent venues in the prediction markets space. The new gateway brings real-time and reference data from the platform into dxFeed's normalized data infrastructure.

Kalshi and Polymarket in One Feed

Kalshi, the CFTC-regulated prediction market exchange, represents two very different market structures. Integrating them both under a single data model is precisely what dxFeed's EBC gateway is built for.

The venue's contracts are normalized into dxFeed's three-tier hierarchy — series, event, and tradable market — with full market data published for every binary outcome instrument: Quote, Trade, TimeAndSale, Summary, and MarketMaker, across both Yes and No sides.

Clients also get rich reference metadata per instrument: settlement sources, resolution rules, expiration timestamps, and trading parameters — consistent in format regardless of the underlying venue.

Growing Demand, Growing Coverage

Prediction markets have seen a sharp rise in institutional interest, particularly around macroeconomic and political events. Kalshi has emerged as the go-to venue for participants who want liquid, transparent markets on real-world outcomes.

"Demand for prediction market data has grown significantly among our clients — from quant funds to trading platforms," said Stepan Bolshakov, Managing Director at dxFeed. "Adding Kalshi to our EBC gateway means they can access this data with the same reliability and structure they already rely on for traditional markets."

Kalshi data is available now through dxFeed's standard distribution infrastructure. For documentation and onboarding, please use this link .

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data provider and calculation agent for the global capital markets, named Best Data Provider 2025 by the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards. The company delivers high-quality financial data and services to brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, professional traders, and academic institutions. dxFeed is focused on enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to reliable service provision, compliance and best support.

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SOURCE dxFeed