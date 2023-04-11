dxFeed Named the Best Infrastructure Provider by the Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 Thanks to dxFeed IaaS

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data and solutions provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and crypto/DeFi space, is proud to announce winning the Best Infrastructure Provider title thanks to its IaaS offering . This recognition from the Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 highlights dxFeed's leading position in the financial industry.

"We are honored to receive this award and view it as a testament to our dedication to providing the best IaaS to our clients," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that meets the financial market's needs."

The Sell-Side Technology Awards are highly prestigious and recognize excellence in the development and deployment of technology solutions for the sell-side community. Evaluated by a panel of industry experts, the awards emphasize how the market appraises dxFeed's achievements and development.

Being a pioneer in providing market data in IaaS fashion, dxFeed solves all the technical problems related to market data delivery and allows clients to concentrate on their essential business priorities. Via secured token users get access to high-quality market data via dxFeed IaaS facilities directly from leading exchanges around the world. The dxFeed IaaS saves the company the overheads associated with building, managing, and maintaining the infrastructure to handle market data delivery to a growing user base. More than 7 years of experience in building IaaS solutions for market data delivery to the end users ensures uninterruptible service provision and best user experience.

Looking forward, Oleg Solodukhin commented, "We're learning that more businesses are finding the Market Data IaaS approach attractive — from startups looking to move fast, to large well-known brands looking for a competitive advantage through market data infrastructure, to firms specializing in this field. That's why we continue developing our service by focusing on hybrid (on-prem + cloud) IaaS solutions. This enables us to get maximum efficiency from our existing facilities while scaling easily with public cloud resources when needed."

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project." dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

