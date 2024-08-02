NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, proudly announces another successful completion of 2023-24 cycle its SOC 2 Type 2 audit. The audit enhanced its Trust Center by officially proving two additional trust services criteria: Availability and Confidentiality. This achievement reinforces dxFeed's unwavering commitment to robust security, privacy, and data protection practices.

dxFeed Successfully Confirms SOC 2 Audit Status with Additional Trust Services Criteria: Availability and Confidentiality

The dxFeed Trust Center is a crucial platform for clients to monitor and ensure compliance with control frameworks across all data services. It plays a pivotal role in safeguarding client data and maintaining the highest security standards in the industry.

"The annual successful completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 audit is a routine but crucial for providing secure and reliable services to our clients," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed. "This certification not only validates our ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards of data protection but also strengthens the trust our clients place in us."

The SOC 2 audit this year was conducted by A-LIGN, dxFeed's accredited certification body, a leading technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations. The SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to protect the personal assets of their potential and existing customers. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to dxFeed for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like dxFeed, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

