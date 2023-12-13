dxFeed Successfully Navigates SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Testing, Proving Unrivaled Resilience

News provided by

dxFeed

13 Dec, 2023, 08:59 ET

Leading Market Data Provider Demonstrates Exceptional Disaster Recovery Capabilities Amidst Industry-Wide Tests

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, announces its successful participation in the Industry-Wide Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) testing conducted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry Association (FIA) in October 2023.

Continue Reading
dxFeed Successfully Navigates SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Testing, Proving Unrivaled Resilience
dxFeed Successfully Navigates SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Testing, Proving Unrivaled Resilience

With nearly 100 participants, including exchanges, clearing organizations, and market entities, the rigorous tests underscored dxFeed's unwavering commitment to maintaining seamless operations even in the face of significant emergencies. Notably, 16 exchanges actively participated as data providers, subjecting market data from 23 feeds to comprehensive testing, with 22 feeds successfully continuing to provide data from disaster recovery sites.

SIFMA's Industry-Wide BC testing, a critical initiative to assess the financial industry's operational resilience during emergencies, featured dxFeed as a standout performer. The exercises highlighted dxFeed's robust connection to high-quality disaster recovery systems, positioning the company as a reliable partner capable of ensuring uninterrupted market data delivery in challenging scenarios.

The FIA Disaster Recovery Exercise, an annual event led by the Futures Industry Association, examined business continuity and connectivity across the global cleared derivatives industry. dxFeed's active participation in this exercise further emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining both front-office and back-office functionality, showcasing its ability to navigate unexpected disruptions seamlessly.

Throughout the tests, dxFeed's customers experienced uninterrupted connectivity to their usual feed endpoints used in production. Demonstrating exceptional flexibility, dxFeed redirected connections over Disaster Recovery (DR) paths and circuits internally.

"These successful SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR tests reaffirm dxFeed's dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled reliability and resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. "Our ability to maintain normal operations during these critical tests underscores our commitment to delivering market-leading solutions and upholding the highest standards of service excellence."

dxFeed remains at the forefront of innovation in the market data industry, continuously investing in technology and infrastructure to ensure its clients receive the highest quality and most reliable market data services.

About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the "Most Innovative Market Data Project." dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Contact dxFeed:
Kate Zapekina
[email protected]
+1 201 685-9280

SOURCE dxFeed

Also from this source

Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Market Data Bundles from dxFeed

Black Friday Deal: Up to 40% Off Market Data Bundles from dxFeed

In celebration of Black Friday, dxFeed, a leading market data provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, is offering an ...
Bruce Traan Appointed Global Head of Indices at dxFeed, Bolstering Company's Leadership in Index Management

Bruce Traan Appointed Global Head of Indices at dxFeed, Bolstering Company's Leadership in Index Management

dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both in traditional markets and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.