NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, announces its successful participation in the Industry-Wide Business Continuity (BC) and Disaster Recovery (DR) testing conducted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the Futures Industry Association (FIA) in October 2023.

dxFeed Successfully Navigates SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR Testing, Proving Unrivaled Resilience

With nearly 100 participants, including exchanges, clearing organizations, and market entities, the rigorous tests underscored dxFeed's unwavering commitment to maintaining seamless operations even in the face of significant emergencies. Notably, 16 exchanges actively participated as data providers, subjecting market data from 23 feeds to comprehensive testing, with 22 feeds successfully continuing to provide data from disaster recovery sites.

SIFMA's Industry-Wide BC testing , a critical initiative to assess the financial industry's operational resilience during emergencies, featured dxFeed as a standout performer. The exercises highlighted dxFeed's robust connection to high-quality disaster recovery systems, positioning the company as a reliable partner capable of ensuring uninterrupted market data delivery in challenging scenarios.

The FIA Disaster Recovery Exercise , an annual event led by the Futures Industry Association, examined business continuity and connectivity across the global cleared derivatives industry. dxFeed's active participation in this exercise further emphasized the company's commitment to maintaining both front-office and back-office functionality, showcasing its ability to navigate unexpected disruptions seamlessly.

Throughout the tests, dxFeed's customers experienced uninterrupted connectivity to their usual feed endpoints used in production. Demonstrating exceptional flexibility, dxFeed redirected connections over Disaster Recovery (DR) paths and circuits internally.

"These successful SIFMA and FIA Industry-Wide BC and DR tests reaffirm dxFeed's dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled reliability and resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed. "Our ability to maintain normal operations during these critical tests underscores our commitment to delivering market-leading solutions and upholding the highest standards of service excellence."

dxFeed remains at the forefront of innovation in the market data industry, continuously investing in technology and infrastructure to ensure its clients receive the highest quality and most reliable market data services.

