dxFeed Unveils Cboe One Canada Summary Feed, Enhancing Market Insights for Traders

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announces it has added the Cboe One Canada Summary Feed, a real-time Canadian equities market data product from Cboe Global Markets. This latest addition to dxFeed's comprehensive suite of market data solutions further strengthens its commitment to delivering unparalleled insights and analytics to traders and investors.

The Cboe One Canada Summary Feed provides access to essential market data from the Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") equities exchange by aggregating data from all four trading venues operated by Cboe Canada and trading volume from all Canadian markets. Cboe One Canada also includes exclusive coverage of the more than 260 listed and traded securities on Cboe Canada. Cboe Canada is the third most active marketplace in Canada, consistently representing close to 15% of all volume traded in Canadian-listed securities. Offering comprehensive coverage, real-time updates, and powerful analytics, dxFeed empowers traders with the information needed to make informed decisions in today's dynamic financial landscape.

Key features of the dxFeed offering include:

Real-time Market Insights: Access to real-time pricing and trade data, enabling traders to stay ahead of market movements and capitalize on emerging opportunities

"We are thrilled to introduce the Cboe One Canada Summary Feed, further expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of traders," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed. "With this latest addition, dxFeed continues its mission to provide reliable, high-quality market data solutions that empower traders to navigate the markets with confidence."

Adam Inzirillo, Executive Vice President, Head of Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets, stated: "Cboe is pleased to collaborate with dxFeed and provide our extensive Canadian equities market feed to its clients. We are always striving to find new ways to provide innovative market data solutions, and the launch of the Cboe One Canada Summary Feed on dxFeed underscores our commitment to offering traders timely and comprehensive market data."

dxFeed's commitment to innovation and excellence has established it as a trusted partner for market participants worldwide. The launch of the Cboe One Canada Summary Feed reaffirms dxFeed's position as a leader in the market data industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive success for traders and investors.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Contact dxFeed: [email protected]

