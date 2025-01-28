dxFeed Year in Review: Key Achievements and Milestones in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, proudly announces its sturdy growth trajectory, realizing a strong double-digit growth year-over-year increase. This remarkable progress underscores our resilience, commitment to innovation, and strategic partnerships shaping our future in the fintech industry.

Financial Success:

by the end of 2024, driven by strategic launches, new partnerships, and market expansion. The company's financial performance reflects its ability to adapt and capitalize on shifting market dynamics, with a robust product portfolio that supports current and future business needs.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Positioning:

solutions provider, serving millions of online customers worldwide and offering client-facing data processing infrastructure complex, scalable services. Key collaborations include our joint efforts with the major exchanges and brokerages to advance AI development and ESG initiatives, serving major Canadian banks among other clients. These initiatives further solidify our role in delivering data services that are aligned with industry standards.





Our partnership with Tickblaze, a hybrid trading platform, facilitates seamless market access for traders, boosting global liquidity and improving trading environments.

AI-Driven Solutions:

and leading the way in providing valuable market insights through advanced AI technologies, delivering cutting-edge intelligence, empowering our clients with tools that integrate market data, news, and analytics to foster informed decisions. Grenadier project has been added to the dxFeed AI portfolio. This novel tool delivers real-time inference of market anomalies, empowering traders, investors, and financial institutions to be informed about market shifts and highly atypical order-placing activities.





has been added to the dxFeed AI portfolio. This novel tool delivers real-time inference of market anomalies, empowering traders, investors, and financial institutions to be informed about market shifts and highly atypical order-placing activities. Industry professionals have noticed dxFeed AI projects. Spotlight project has been nominated as Best Cloud-Based Front-Office Solution by HFM FI Operations and Services Awards 2024. SummerFox has been selected as a finalist in the same nomination for 2025.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

dxFeed is expanding its IaaS offerings, which are set to onboard over 10 million users with 1-2 million simultaneous online customers in collaboration with several key customers worldwide. This move strengthens dxFeed's ability to provide flexible, scalable solutions to clients worldwide, supporting millions of users and ensuring adaptability in a rapidly changing environment.





dxFeed's Market Data IaaS has received multiple prestigious accolades, including the Best Reference Data Managed Service at the prestigious Inside Market Data (IMD) Awards and Inside Reference Data (IRD) Awards 2024. The IaaS model's flexibility, including support for on-premise, multi-cloud, or hybrid solutions, offers cost-efficient, scalable deployment options.





Historical Data Lake (HDL) and Analytics:

: dxFeed's Historical Data Lake (HDL) manages over 10 petabytes of data and billions of records daily, enabling fast, high-performance access to vast datasets. This scale supports advanced analyses, backtesting, and real-time insights for financial institutions. Unified Data Access for Deeper Insights: HDL integrates various data types—tick data, chart data, and fundamentals—into a single, high-performance platform, allowing users to make mo re informed, data-driven decisions with powerful tools for anomaly detection, stress testing, and backtesting across long historical periods.

Index Management:

Index), designed to reflect the value of a currency basket equally exposed to three critical risk factors: carry, value, and momentum. offers an innovative approach to currency market analysis and investment strategy optimization. dxFeed continues its collaboration, growth, and support of Index Management services and index products with three SEC- and CFTC-regulated DCM exchanges.





Uniquely positioned in 2025 to expand dxFeed's index solutions to become a recognized leader and trusted source for index innovation and development.

Compliance:

: dxFeed has made substantial progress in enhancing its operational framework: its Trust Center program has been strengthened, ensuring alignment with compliance goals and reinforcing proactive risk management. The company remains committed to SOC2 Type2 compliance. dxFeed will complete ISO 27001 certification, solidifying its regulatory alignment and operational credibility in 2025.





Additionally, dxFeed has strengthened its exchange compliance function to ensure continuous alignment with evolving regulatory standards, bolstering market integrity and fostering trust among clients and partners.

New Product Deployments and Innovative Market Search:

: Partnerships with several key customers have led to successful new deployments, further expanding our product offerings and attracting new leads. Market Data Enhancements : The addition of the New York Stock Exchange's ARCA Book data feed and the dxFeed US Futures data on MyFundedFutures provides enhanced market data services for ETFs and futures trading, meeting the needs of retail traders.





: The addition of the New York Stock Exchange's ARCA Book data feed and the dxFeed US Futures data on MyFundedFutures provides enhanced market data services for ETFs and futures trading, meeting the needs of retail traders. dxFeed's market search solution, which leverages over 700 data points, enhances data exploration and decision-making by offering customizable scanning and alerting capabilities.

Awards, Recognitions and Events:

Geographical Expansion:

dxFeed continues to expand its global presence, solidifying its role as a leading provider of market data solutions. The company's London office, alongside representatives in North America , the Middle East , Asia-Pacific , and other global markets, plays a key role in furthering its outreach.

office, alongside representatives in , the , , and other global markets, plays a key role in furthering its outreach. Notable advancements include the launch of a powerful 24/5 data feed for US Equities, offering round-the-clock trading capability with access to licensed and indicative license-free after-hours market data.

A new partnership with Eugene Investment & Futures marks an expansion into South Korea , launching a market data IaaS solution tailored to local investors.

Future Outlook:

As we move into 2025, dxFeed remains focused on expanding its strategic initiatives, enhancing AI- and IaaS-driven solutions, including on-demand options (you pay for what you use), reinforcing its commitment to compliance and security.

dxFeed plans continue investing in core product areas, strengthen its partnerships, and position itself as a one-stop shop for market data solutions that meet the evolving clients' needs.

In closing, dxFeed's focus on innovation, client success, and operational excellence positions the company for sustained growth and success in the financial data services industry. The firm's team dedication to continuous improvement ensures that it remains at the forefront of market data technology, helping the clients navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

