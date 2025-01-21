dxFeed's AI-Driven Reporting Engine, SummerFox, Shortlisted as Best Cloud-Based Front-Office Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, proudly announces its AI-driven reporting engine, SummerFox, has been shortlisted as the Best Cloud-Based Front-Office Solution by the HFM FI Operations and Services Awards 2025. This prestigious nomination underscores dxFeed's commitment to innovation, excellence, and transformative solutions for financial professionals.

SummerFox is an advanced AI-driven reporting engine designed specifically for investors and portfolio managers. It delivers comprehensive market reports seamlessly through modern and intuitive web interfaces or programmatic APIs, ensuring that users have access to:

Comprehensive Insights: Integration of market data, news, sentiment scores, and derived quantitative analytics into instrument or portfolio summaries.

Integration of market data, news, sentiment scores, and derived quantitative analytics into instrument or portfolio summaries. Real-Time Interactiveness: Data flows are consolidated and preprocessed to ensure high responsiveness of the engine.

Data flows are consolidated and preprocessed to ensure high responsiveness of the engine. Simplified Decision-Making: Focus on the most relevant events and performance metrics, filtering out unnecessary information noise.

Leveraging state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) and AI technologies, SummerFox aggregates, normalizes, and compresses data from multimodal sources. dxFeed's robust data infrastructure ensures that only the most pertinent and high-quality information reaches its users, enhancing their efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Beyond this nomination, the HFM FI Operations and Services Awards 2025 has also recognized dxFeed as a finalist in the following categories:

Best Front-Office Data Management Tool (with dxFeed Widgets solutions)

(with dxFeed Widgets solutions) Best Data Provider

HFM FI Operations and Services Awards organized by With Intelligence, these annual awards celebrate fund service providers that have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong, sustainable business growth throughout the year. The judging process, conducted by a panel of leading industry experts, ensures that the awards highlight those providers driving excellence and setting new standards in the industry.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 6, 2025, in New York City, bringing together the brightest minds and most influential players in the financial services sector. dxFeed looks forward to the event and celebrating industry achievements with peers and partners.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

