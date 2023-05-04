DxP Services, the ITC Infotech Business Unit dedicated to PLM-enabled Digital Transformation, exhibits at PTC LiveWorx 2023

BOSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DxP Services, ITC Infotech's business unit dedicated to end-to-end services for enterprise PLM and Digital Thread solutions, will present and exhibit as a Pinnacle Sponsor at the PTC LiveWorx® 2023 event in Boston on May 15-18. This premier annual technology event focuses on PLM-enabled Digital Transformation solutions and business impact by harnessing CAD, PLM, ALM, SLM, IIoT and AR together with ERP and MES applications. DxP Services will present on several key topics and will host client and prospect meetings at its booth # 201.

DxP Services was formed in June 2022 through the acquisition of a substantial portion of PTC's PLM Professional Services division and the subsequent merger with ITC Infotech's large PLM practice. DxP Services guides customers through enterprise PLM transformations that deliver superior business performance, and provides end-to-end services for implementation and ongoing operational support.

With over two decades of PLM experience across various industry verticals, DxP Services offers a complete portfolio of proven services such as PLM roadmapping, enterprise architecture and solution design, phased implementation including data migrations, system integrations, and ongoing managed services with full application support whether on-premise, in the Cloud, or as a conversion to PTC's Windchill+™ PLM SaaS offering.

The combination of being a long-standing multi-dimensional partner with PTC, ITC Infotech's broader IT Services capabilities, and the strength of ITC Infotech's parent company ITC Limited, provides a unique value proposition to PTC's clients and prospects looking for a robust, experienced, cost-effective, and flexible service partner for their PLM-enabled Digital Transformation journey.

DxP Services is also PTC's preferred partner for Windchill® on-premises PLM software conversions to Windchill+, working hand in hand with PTC's R&D, Product Management and Field Operations.

Patrick Bionducci, President and Head of DxP Services, says, "We are very pleased to mark our upcoming first anniversary of the expanded and deepened collaboration with PTC by presenting and exhibiting at LiveWorx 2023. Many PTC clients now rely on DxP Services for their PLM and Digital Transformation journey. They continue to appreciate and benefit from the skills and the experience of the PTC Professional Services team members who were transferred to ITC Infotech. Moreover, the team is now complemented by the large PLM practice and the expanded services offerings that ITC Infotech has developed over more than 20 years. This is a great opportunity for PTC's clients and prospects who will visit LiveWorx 2023 to understand why a fast growing number of industrial manufacturers are reaching out to DxP Services to become their trusted partner for their own specific Digital Transformation journey."

DxP Services will run several topical break-out sessions and IgniteTalX™, and will exhibit at Xtropolis™ exhibit hall booth # 201. Please visit the booth at LiveWorx in Boston on May 15-18, 2023 to learn more about how DxP Services can help an organization realize the value of PLM and Digital Thread investments.

About DxP Services:

DxP Services is ITC Infotech's business unit specializing in the implementation & adoption of PTC's Digital Thread solutions based on Creo® CAD, Windchill and Windchill+ PLM, PTC Integrity™ and CodeBeamer® ALM, ThingWorx® IIoT & Vuforia® AR solutions.

Created through the acquisition of a substantial portion of PTC's PLM Professional Services division it forms the largest PTC PLM ecosystem globally. It provides consulting, implementation, deployment & migration and learning & adoption services and is PTC's preferred partner for the conversion of on-premises Windchill PLM to PTC's Windchill+ PLM SaaS offering . For more information, please visit https://www.itcinfotech.com/dxp-services/

About ITC Infotech:

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner. ITC is one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging, Agri Business and Information Technology. For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

PTC, LiveWorx, Windchill, Windchill+, Creo, PTC Integrity, Codebeamer, ThingWorx, Vuforia, IgniteTalX™, and Xtropolis™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE ITC Infotech