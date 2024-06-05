DYMO PARTNERS WITH TAYLOR TO OFFER CUSTOM PRE-PRINTED LABELS FOR DYMO LABELWRITER 5 SERIES PRINTERS

ATLANTA, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMO®, a leading provider of innovative labeling solutions and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, and Taylor, a renowned name in custom label manufacturing, have announced a strategic partnership that makes custom-printed LabelWriter® labels available for use with DYMO LabelWriter® 5 Series printers.

(L) Joe Klenke, President, Taylor Labeling Solutions (M) Kris Malkoski, Segment CEO, Learning & Development, Newell Brands (R) Steve Mcdonell, Vice President of Engineering, Taylor Labeling Solutions

"We are excited to join forces with Taylor to offer our consumers unparalleled custom labeling solutions for the DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series, saving them time, money and effort," said Liesbet De Soomer, DYMO's Global Marketing Director. "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing innovative labeling solutions that meet the various evolving needs of our consumers."

Taylor will offer various label customization options for the millions of DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series printers now in use, including the LabelWriter 550, 550 Turbo and 5XL. DYMO consumers can specify custom label designs and sizes, branding, flood-coated colors, adhesive variations and an array of paper and film label substrates. The pre-printed labels will be precision-manufactured by Taylor to ensure durability, legibility and jam-free performance.

"Thanks to this new relationship with DYMO, businesses across a wide range of industries can now use labels that are tailored to their specific needs," says Joe Klenke, president of Taylor's Labeling Solutions Group. "The DYMO LabelWriter 5 Series is enormously popular and for good reason. It is renowned for its reliability and versatility. Working in partnership with DYMO, we are empowering those customers to further optimize their labeling processes with custom pre-printed labels from Taylor."

About Taylor

Taylor is a global graphic communications company headquartered in North Mankato, Minnesota. More than 10,000 employees strong, Taylor has operations spanning 26 U.S. states and seven countries.

About DYMO®

DYMO® is a leading global provider of innovative labeling solutions, offering a wide range of products designed to meet the diverse labeling needs of businesses and consumers worldwide.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, DYMO, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands