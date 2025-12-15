Dyna AI to Streamline Point-of-Care Decisions with Integrated Dosing and Medication Safety Information

DynaMedex expansion will deliver an integrated AI workflow that combines expert clinician-reviewed evidence with authoritative medication intelligence in a single search

IPSWICH, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing commitment to support clinicians at the point of care, EBSCO Clinical Decisions and Micromedex today announced that Dyna AI for DynaMedex® will soon deliver expanded drug content and medication dosing information directly within the platform. This enhancement solidifies DynaMedex as a preeminent single destination for clinicians' clinical and medication queries.

Targeted for availability in early 2026, the expanded DynaMed-Micromedex partnership modernizes drug reference delivery within DynaMedex by delivering monograph information in clean, structured, concise AI-generated summaries designed to provide immediate access to pediatric and adult dosing guidance. By uniting DynaMed's expert clinician-curated disease content with Micromedex's authoritative drug data–delivered directly through Dyna AI's governed platform—this new integration delivers trusted, expert clinician-in-the-loop responses and medication-specific data in a single workflow.

Scott Silvers, MD, FACEP, Chief Clinical Innovations Officer at EBSCO Clinical Decisions, underscores clinicians shouldn't have to choose between speed and accuracy. "Clinicians rely on tools that are comprehensive, expertly vetted, and actionable. By integrating Micromedex drug data into Dyna AI, we're giving them immediate access to accurate, reliable medication and dosing information, helping support the best decisions right at the point of care."

"DynaMedex with Dyna AI brings together both drug and disease content, making it a go-to resource for comprehensive guidance," said Sonika Mathur, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Micromedex. "It's an innovation that helps clinicians evaluate options and synthesize evidence quickly."

With the availability of dosing information, as well as medication safety content including precautions, contraindications, adverse effects, black box warnings, and pregnancy/lactation details from Micromedex, DynaMedex with Dyna AI is designed to save clinicians' time by accessing streamlined, easy-to-interpret content directly in the platform.

As part of its commitment to responsible AI, EBSCO Clinical Decisions is meeting rising expectations for transparency, traceability, and trustworthy content sourcing by designing a tool that never pulls from external, unvetted sources and complies with regulatory requirements. While most AI tools rely on probabilistic output and/or unvetted datasets, Dyna AI delivers the comprehensive and trusted expert-curated clinical and medication content from DynaMed and Micromedex embedded directly into the system's answer logic.

To learn more about Dyna AI please visit https://more.ebsco.com/Dyna-AI.html. Dyna AI is currently unavailable in the EU. To learn more about EBSCO Clinical Decisions, please visit www.clinicaldecisions.com.

About DynaMedex ®

DynaMedex is a solution for clinical care teams that combines DynaMed® disease evidence from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and drug evidence from Micromedex by Merative. Learn more at dynamedex.com.

About EBSCO Clinical Decisions

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: www.ebsco.com.

