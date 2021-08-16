Dynabook Americas Expands Channel Team, Names Richard Vaughn Senior Director of U.S. Channel Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced Richard Vaughn has joined the organization as its Senior Director of U.S. Channel Sales. Vaughn is a veteran of the channel with 25 years of experience in executive level roles ranging from chief operating officer and vice president to managing partner and director of sales. Vaughn will be tasked by Dynabook to implement the company's "Channel First and Channel Best" strategy.

"We are thrilled to have Richard as part of the organization and are confident in the skillset he brings to Dynabook," said James Robbins, general manager and president, Dynabook Americas. "Richard's road to Dynabook is a unique one. He joins a familiar organization that during his five years away evolved from Toshiba PC Company – an organization he spent two decades with – to Dynabook Americas. He understands how the organization operates internally yet brings a fresh perspective to Dynabook from his time away leading other channel businesses."

With more than twenty years of experience in channel sales, Vaughn has played an integral role in strategy development and revenue growth throughout his career in a variety of technology sectors including cybersecurity, Cloud, & SaaS solutions.

Prior to joining Dynabook, Vaughn served as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Channel Sales for UX2D for three years. UX2D is Cloud-based, Content Management Software solution providing simplified scalability for digital signage networks. He also held executive level positions with Security First Corporation and ECV Advisors. Vaughn began his channel sales career with Toshiba and spent two decades leading the laptop leader's channel business.

"Joining an organization with the legacy of innovation in mobile computing is exciting and I look forward to helping further strengthen the organization's channel business," said Richard Vaughn, senior director of U.S. Channel Sales. "There is tremendous growth potential for our partners with Dynabook and I am honored to have this opportunity to lead this effort and look forward to working to achieve great success for our partner community."

Vaughn is a highly decorated professional and has earned two Five Star Partner Program awards from CRN for his channel programs. He has been recognized as one of CRN's Top 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs in 2016. Vaughn was awarded CRN's Emerging Vendor Award in 2020 for this work with UX2D.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2021 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

