Dynabook Expands Education Portfolio with Addition of Affordable, Student-Ready 11.6-inch Laptops

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today announced a new addition to its education-focused mobile computing portfolio - the Dynabook E10-S. This new, affordably-priced, student-ready 11.6-inch Windows 10 Pro laptop is designed for remote and hybrid learning, with availability in the second quarter of 2021.

"The Dynabook E10 is the perfect addition to our portfolio of education-focused laptops and at 11.6-inches it is ideal for the ever-evolving needs of modern learning, and it offers affordability without compromising the Windows 10 experience," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Weighing in at 2.5 pounds1 (1.15 kg) and just 0.78 inches (19.9 mm) thin, the compact and lightweight Dynabook E10 is built with a sleek, slip-resistant design and is fortified with protective rubber bumpers and reinforced 180-degree hinges to help withstand accidental drops of up to 30 inches. The laptop also features a full-sized, spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically-anchored keys and a multi-touch ClickPad, that together provides a productive and durable learning platform.

The Dynabook E10 is equipped with an Intel® Celeron® N4020 processor, Intel® UHD Graphics, 4GB of DDR4 memory and 128GB of solid-state storage. This collection of technology ensures that educational applications load faster, content streams smoother and schoolwork is stored safely. In addition to the 11.6-inch, anti-glare, HD display, the Dynabook E10 delivers 802.11ac Wi-Fi®, an HD webcam, stereo speakers, headphone jack and dual beam-forming microphones with noise suppression, allowing students to learn and collaborate with their classmates face-to-face, even when not in the classroom.

As a Windows 10 Pro Education-based laptop, the Dynabook E10 offers students access to a robust set of powerful tools that will help them conquer all subject matters. Additionally, the Windows platform boasts flexibility to access a vast variety of online and offline education applications.

To maximize the laptop for hybrid learning scenarios, the Dynabook E10 is equipped with a variety of full-size ports for HDMI®, USB and LAN, and is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the laptop features a USB-C® port that allows students to connect a display, attach a variety of modern accessories and charge the laptop or other peripherals. The Dynabook E10 features a high-capacity battery for long-lasting battery life on a single charge.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Dynabook E10 with pricing starting at $289.99 (MSRP) and include the Dynabook One-Year Standard Warranty. The Dynabook E10-S will be available at us.dynabook.com or from Dynabook's network of resellers.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2021 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Related Links

https://us.dynabook.com

