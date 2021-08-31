Dynabook Laptops Ready for Windows 11

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly the Toshiba PC Company, today announced its Windows 11 plans for corporate, education and channel partners. Dynabook will begin offering its Portégé®, Tecra®, Satellite Pro™ and Dynabook E Series laptop families with Windows 11 pre-installed in the fourth quarter of this year. The company will continue to ship laptops with Windows 10 for business customers needing time to prepare for the new operating system. Dynabook's current Windows 10 laptops all meet the Windows 11 system requirements and are eligible for the free upgrade1 when available.

"Dynabook is excited about Windows 11 and ready to pair the new operating system with our world-class portfolio of business laptops," said James Robbins, general manager and president, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We are ready to assist. Whether your organization is looking to be a Windows 11 early adopter or choosing to stay with Windows 10, Dynabook will have the right laptops available."

Dynabook Windows 11 Upgradeable Systems

Portégé Tecra Satellite Pro Dynabook X20W-E X40-E C40-H E10-S X30W-J X40-F C50-H

X30T-E X50-F L50-G

WT30-E A30-G



X30-E A30-J



X30-F A40-E



X30-G A40-G



X30L-G A40-J



X30L-J A50-E



X40-G A50-EC



X40-J A50-F



X50-G A50-J



A30-E C50-E





Z50-E





In the fourth quarter, Dynabook will offer its laptop portfolio with either Windows 11 or Windows 10. Users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen, security options and operating system via Dynabook's BTO program. Information about Dynabook's laptop portfolio is available at http://us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly the Toshiba PC Company)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2021 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

1. Free Upgrade to Windows 11. Upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device. Certain features require specific hardware, see https://www.microsoft.com/windows/windows-11-specifications.

