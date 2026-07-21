Dynabook Launches the Portégé X30L-P, Delivering Premium Performance in an Ultra-Light 13.3-Inch Business Laptop

Weighing Just 910 Grams, the Portégé X30L-P Combines Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 Processor Performance, Copilot+ PC Capabilities, Enterprise-Grade Security and MIL-SPEC Durability

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a Sharp Company, today unveiled the new Portégé X30L-P, a premium-performance 13.3-inch business laptop designed for mobile professionals who need maximum productivity without extra weight. Weighing just 910 grams1, the Portégé X30L-P combines Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, Copilot+ PC capabilities, advanced AI-enhanced productivity tools, and a durable magnesium alloy chassis.

Built for executives, business travelers, educators, field teams and hybrid professionals, the Portégé X30L-P delivers a powerful balance of performance, mobility, durability and security. Its 13.3-inch 16:10 WUXGA display provides more vertical workspace for multitasking, while its sleek dark blue magnesium alloy chassis is engineered to meet MIL-STD-810H testing standards for everyday business durability.

"The Portégé X30L-P reflects Dynabook's continued focus on building premium business laptops that bring performance, portability, reliability and security together in one exceptionally mobile platform," said Masa Okumura, Director of Product Marketing, Dynabook Americas. "At just 910 grams, this system delivers the performance of Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors with advanced Copilot+ PC capabilities, giving highly mobile professionals powerful on-device AI tools in an incredibly lightweight design."

Hyperlight Design, Premium Performance

The Portégé X30L-P is designed for professionals who need performance to handle demanding new business workflows and the portability to work from anywhere. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the laptop delivers responsive performance for multitasking, collaboration, productivity applications and content creation. Integrated Intel® Graphics provide enhanced visuals for presentations, video collaboration and creative workloads.

The system supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage, giving users the speed and capacity needed to manage modern business applications, large files, browser-based workflows and multitasking across multiple tools. Despite its powerful configuration options, the Portégé X30L-P remains remarkably light and travel-ready.

Incredible Copilot+ PC Capabilities and AI-Enhanced Productivity

The Portégé X30L-P unlocks a new level of productivity with incredible Copilot+ PC capabilities powered by a more powerful NPU. Equipped with advanced AI features like Click to Do, Live Captions, Windows Studio Effects and more, the system supports a new generation of on-device AI applications designed to streamline workflows, enhance convenience and maximize productivity.

A dedicated Microsoft Copilot key provides instant access to AI assistance, helping users generate content, summarize information, automate repetitive tasks and stay focused throughout the workday. AI-powered webcam enhancements, intelligent noise reduction and battery optimization further improve collaboration and efficiency, ensuring users look and sound their best in every meeting.

For professionals who rely on virtual collaboration, the Portégé X30L-P delivers an enhanced experience with clear voice capture, intelligent background effects and AI-driven tools that reduce distractions and improve engagement.

"AI is quickly becoming a practical part of everyday business productivity, and the Portégé X30L-P was engineered to help organizations take full advantage of incredible Copilot+ PC capabilities in a secure, mobile and reliable platform," Okumura continued. "It empowers users with advanced on-device AI tools that help them work smarter, collaborate more effectively and stay productive wherever they are."

Enterprise-Grade Security for Modern Work

Security is a core part of the Portégé X30L-P design. As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the laptop helps protect against advanced security threats with a secure combination of hardware, firmware and software protections. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS provides a trusted foundation, while biometric authentication options, including fingerprint and facial recognition, help support fast and secure access. With security features designed for business environments, the Portégé X30L-P helps protect sensitive data across hybrid work, travel, office and field use.

Seamless Connectivity, Adapter-Free Productivity

The Portégé X30L-P is built to keep professionals connected without unnecessary adapters. It includes Intel® Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI®, USB Type-A ports and a microSD™ card slot, giving users flexible options for docking, external displays, peripherals, storage and collaboration tools. Optional Dynabook docking solutions allow users to connect multiple displays and accessories through a single cable, helping create a more efficient workspace in the office or at home.

Built for Business Durability

Engineered for mobility, the Portégé X30L-P features a magnesium alloy chassis that helps balance strength and weight. Designed to meet MIL-STD-810H testing standards, it is built to withstand the demands of frequent travel, hybrid work and daily business use. Its ultra-lightweight design makes it easy to carry between meetings, offices, classrooms, airports and remote work locations.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

The Portégé X30L-P is backed by Dynabook's commitment to reliability, service and support. Dynabook laptops are engineered for long-term dependability, and Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty with On-site2 support is available as optional coverage to help minimize downtime in the event of a system issue. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a broad service and support network, Dynabook helps organizations reduce IT costs and maintain uninterrupted productivity.

The new Portégé X30L-P starts at $1,650 and is available through authorized Dynabook partners. To learn more about Dynabook, visit us.dynabook.com

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind and a legacy of excellence. Its sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure its diverse portfolio of laptops meets and exceeds the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit us.dynabook.com/.

© 2026 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.