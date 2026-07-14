Dynabook Unveils Portégé® Z40L-P, a Premium Copilot+ PC with Slim Mobile Workstation Capabilities

Featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 and X7 Processor with Intel® Arc™ Pro Graphics Options, Enterprise-Grade Security, the 14-inch Portégé Z40L-P Delivers Advanced AI Performance and Professional Graphics Capability in a Highly Mobile Design

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a Sharp Company, today announced the Portégé® Z40L-P, a premium Copilot+ PC, the second generation of Dynabook's advanced Portégé Z40L platform. Built for the demands of today's AI-enabled workplace, the 14-inch Portégé Z40L-P combines next-generation Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor options, enhanced on-device AI capabilities, enterprise-grade security, Intel® Wi-Fi 7 and user replaceable 56Wh Li-Polymer battery. Pricing for the Portégé® Z40L-P starts at $2,170 MSRP.

Expanding the platform beyond premium business productivity, select Portégé Z40L-P configurations feature Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 and X7 processors with Intel® Arc™ Pro B390 graphics. With up to 12 Xe graphics cores, these models deliver discrete-class performance for technical and engineering workflows in a slim mobile workstation built for AI. Purpose-built to accelerate technical drafting, engineering design and computer-aided design applications, the Portégé Z40L-P provides smooth visuals, responsive performance and professional-grade capability in a thin-and-light form factor.

"As organizations look to equip their teams for the next generation of intelligent work, they need mobile computing solutions that deliver more than everyday productivity," said Masa Okumura, Director of Product Marketing, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "The Portégé Z40L-P reflects Dynabook's commitment to developing powerful, highly mobile business laptops that bring advanced AI capabilities, professional graphics performance and mobile workstation-class functionality to users who need to create, analyze, design and collaborate from anywhere."

Slim Mobile Workstation Built for AI

The Portégé Z40L-P is engineered for executives, knowledge workers, creators, technical users and power users who need a highly portable system capable of handling more demanding workloads. Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 and X7 processor with Intel® Arc™ Pro B390 graphics, select configurations deliver enhanced AI performance, advanced graphics capabilities and workstation-class compute performance for data-intensive applications, business analytics, content creation, software development, technical drafting and complex multitasking.

For broader business deployments, the Portégé Z40L-P also offers Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor options, giving organizations the flexibility to support diverse users on a common premium platform. With up to 64GB of high-speed LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, the Z40L-P delivers the responsiveness required for modern business, creative and technical workflows.

Empowered with Copilot+

As a Microsoft Copilot+ PC, the Portégé Z40L-P supports a new generation of AI-enhanced productivity experiences designed to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance user convenience. Live Captions automatically transcribes audio into text in real time, helping users follow conversations, presentations and media more easily. Windows Studio Effects enhances video calls with background blur, automatic lighting adjustments and eye contact correction, helping users maintain a professional on-screen presence in any environment.

Dynabook's Gesture Control adds another layer of convenience by enabling touch-free system control. Users can navigate presentations, control media playback and perform key functions with simple Hand Motions, making the Z40L-P ideal for meetings, presentations, classrooms and collaborative work environments.

Smarter Power Management and Serviceability

The Portégé Z40L-P is designed to support mobile professionals through demanding workdays. AI-driven power management dynamically adjusts power consumption based on workload demands, helping extend battery life during collaboration, multitasking and video conferencing. The system's 56Wh Li-Polymer battery is user accessible and replaceable, helping extend device longevity, reduce downtime and lower long-term IT support costs.

AI-Enhanced Privacy and Security

As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Portégé Z40L-P delivers layered, enterprise-grade protection for business, education, healthcare, government and public sector environments. Security features include Microsoft Pluton, dTPM 2.0, fingerprint authentication, Windows Hello facial recognition, a security lock slot and Human Presence Detection.

Human Presence Detection features help protect information without interrupting productivity. Lock-On Leave automatically secures the system when the user steps away, Wake-On Approach helps users resume work quickly upon return, and Adaptive Dimming helps preserve privacy and power efficiency. Peek Alert helps notify users when prying eyes may be detected, giving professionals added confidence when working in shared spaces or on the move.

Built for Business Mobility

Designed for professionals who require durability without sacrificing portability, the Portégé Z40L-P features a Dark Tech Blue Metallic magnesium alloy chassis engineered to pass MIL-STD-810H testing methodologies. Its 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 display provides a productive workspace for documents, dashboards, creative tools and collaboration, with optional touch functionality available.

Despite its slim and lightweight design, the Portégé Z40L-P provides a full range of ports and connectivity options to reduce adapter dependency. The system includes Intel® Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, Intel® Ethernet Connection i219, HDMI® 2.1, two USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 4, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, RJ-45 Ethernet LAN, a headset jack and a microSD card slot. A 5MP webcam with IR camera, privacy shutter, dual-microphone array and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® support high-quality collaboration from virtually anywhere.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry, which is why the company offers one of the best standard warranties in the business. For even greater peace of mind, Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site can be added for worry-free reliability with up to four years of coverage. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Availability

The Dynabook Portégé Z40L-P will be available through authorized Dynabook partners and can be custom ordered to meet the needs of business, education, healthcare, government and public sector customers. To learn more about Dynabook, visit us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit us.dynabook.com.

© 2026 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.