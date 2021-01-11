Dynabook Rolls Out New Satellite Pro Laptop Series, elects SYNNEX Corporation as U.S. Distributor

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today introduced the Satellite Pro™ laptop series. The company also announced a strategic relationship with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, to handle the United States distribution of its new Satellite Pro laptops and expand its reach into the small and medium business sectors. At launch, the Satellite Pro series will consist of three new models, including the 14-inch Satellite Pro C40, 15.6-inch Satellite Pro C50 and 15.6-inch Satellite Pro L50 with prices starting at $499.99 (MSRP).

Dynabook's Satellite Pro laptop series feature modern designs, a unique commitment to quality and all-round computing capabilities that deliver exceptional value ready for the most demanding tasks required by both professionals and students. Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the three new Satellite Pro laptops featuring a mix of 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 10 choices, including four Satellite Pro C50 and three Satellite Pro C40 options with prices starting at $499.99 (MSRP). The Satellite Pro L50 configuration will feature a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, Windows 10 Pro, NVIDIA® graphics and priced at $899.99 (MSRP).

"Introducing the Satellite Pro brand and pairing it with our award-winning Portégé® and Tecra® laptops enhances Dynabook's already robust product portfolio and creates new opportunities in the U.S. market," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We are pleased to offer our customers a wider selection of options as well as the unique combination of performance and budget-friendly prices within the Satellite Pro product family."

"We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with SYNNEX Corporation as our distribution partner for the launch of Satellite Pro," said Wendy Sue Linsky, senior director, U.S. Channel Sales, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "We believe the introduction of the new Satellite Pro laptops brings a wider offering to our channel partners, hitting key price points and providing great value."

Resellers can take advantage of SYNNEX Corporation's expertise in the device mobility market as well as its dedicated sales and enablement teams, helpdesk services and solution monitoring, bundled offerings, and flexible subscription and consumption-based plans with monthly pricing options. The return of the recognizable Satellite Pro brand meets the needs of many SYNNEX customers, regardless of size or market position.

According to Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management for SYNNEX Corporation, "We are pleased to work with Dynabook to launch their new Satellite Pro brand in the IT channel. The agreement brings a leading option to our SMB, VAR, DMR and retail customers. By combining Dynabook's exciting new offering with our team's channel expertise and dedicated support, our mutual customers are well-positioned for success in this high-growth market segment."

Satellite Pro C40

The Satellite Pro C40 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor (10nm), high-speed DDR4 memory and an ultra-reliable solid-state drive to provide increased productivity and performance for demanding workloads while delivering uncompromising battery life. The sleek and stylish dark blue Satellite Pro C40 is just 18.9 mm thin and weighs only 3.42 pounds1 (1.55 kg) delivering an executive appearance with a smart price tag. Featuring an ample 14-inch non-glare FHD display with a thin bezel allows the laptop to maintain a compact footprint and deliver sharp visuals in a variety of lighting environments. The laptop also incorporates an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE® IPL2 which helps inhibit the growth of certain bacteria on the treated surfaces.

The Satellite Pro C40 is ideal for a variety of work locations via its full-size keyboard and an extended-life battery. The laptop also features a large click pad, supporting Windows Precision Touchpad technology for accurate control and easy navigation. The 14-inch Satellite Pro C40 comes fully loaded with connectivity including an HD Webcam with dual array microphones and a USB Type-C™ 3.2 port to support charging, external display and data transfer. The laptop also features an HDMI port for easy sharing on external screens, while fast and reliable Gigabit LAN and 802.11ac Wi-Fi® enable effortless network access. To quickly swap files or connect peripherals, the Satellite Pro C40 includes a micro SD card reader, a pair of USB Type-A ports and built-in Bluetooth® to cover all possibilities.

Satellite Pro C50

A smartly priced, professional-grade laptop with executive looks, the stylish, dark blue Satellite Pro C50 is just 19.7mm thin and a starting weight of only 3.88 pounds1 (1.76kg). This new laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor (10nm), high-speed DDR4 memory and an ultra-reliable solid-state drive to increase productivity and performance for demanding workloads while delivering uncompromising battery life.

Featuring a large 15.6-inch anti-glare display with a thin bezel allows the laptop to maintain a compact footprint. The laptop incorporates an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE® IPL2 which helps inhibit the growth of certain bacteria on the treated surfaces. Designed to perform in the office or on the road, the Satellite Pro C50 incorporates a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad and HD Webcam with dual array microphones. The laptop also features the largest click pad (5.2 x 3.4-inches) in Dynabook's product portfolio, supporting Windows Precision Touchpad technology for accurate control and easy navigation.

The Satellite Pro C50 comes fully loaded with secure and reliable connectivity options, including a USB Type-C™ 3.2 port to support charging, external display and data transfer. The laptop also features an HDMI port for easy sharing on external screens, while fast and reliable Gigabit LAN and 802.11ac Wi-Fi® enable effortless network access. To quickly swap files or connect peripherals, the Satellite Pro C50 comes standard with a micro SD card reader, a pair of USB Type-A ports and built-in Bluetooth.

Satellite Pro L50

The professional-grade Satellite Pro L50 is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor (14nm), NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 discrete graphics and solid-state storage so the laptop can comfortably handle daily tasks without slowing down all on a single battery charge. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD, anti-glare display with LED side lighting for clear and crisp visuals in a variety of lighting conditions. For video communications, the laptop also includes an HD Webcam with Webcam Privacy Shutter for privacy assurance and dual array microphones to reduce background noise.

As a mobile productivity tool, the Satellite Pro L50 is lightweight at 4.07 pounds1 (1.85kg) and features a full-sized keyboard with a numeric keypad, along with a comprehensive set of ports, including a USB Type-C™ port, three USB Type-A ports and HDMI. Dynabook equipped the laptop with Gigabit LAN and fast Wi-Fi® for secure and reliable connectivity. With excellent usability, performance and long battery life, the Satellite Pro L50 is ready to excel.

All Satellite Pro laptop configurations will include the Dynabook One-Year Standard Warranty. Additional information on the three new Satellite Pro laptops available at us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.

© 2021 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Antimicrobial. IONPURE® IPL (EPA Reg. No. 731148-3) is an EPA-approved antimicrobial substance designed to be incorporated into various materials to help them inhibit the growth of bacteria. IONPURE IPL is incorporated into the paint applied to the Dynabook lid cover, palm rest, display bezel and bottom casing. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria or other disease organisms.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook America, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://https://us.dynabook.com/

