DYNABOOK UNVEILS NEW HYPERLIGHT 14-INCH PORTÉGÉ® X40L - REFRESHES PORTÉGÉ® X30L, PORTÉGÉ® X30W WITH 12TH GEN INTEL® CORE™ vPRO® PROCESSORS

IRVINE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced the all-new Portégé® X40L-K, a hyperlight 14-inch modern laptop that takes premium, high-performance computing to new extremes. The Portégé X40L-K is among the first wave of new laptops from Dynabook to benefit from the enhanced performance, efficiency and security offered by hybrid architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processors, LPDDR5 memory and Windows 11 Pro.

"The all-new Intel® Evo™ based Portégé X40L-K is truly a masterpiece every way you look at it and serves as an impressive demonstration of Dynabook's nearly four decades of experience in engineering premium laptops for mobile professionals," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "It's compact, powerful, durable, uniquely stylish, and secure. While all impressive, none of these qualities sum up the magic of this laptop. You must hold it to truly appreciate the incredible engineering and craftsmanship that went into making it the lightest and highest-performing 14-inch laptop in our history."

Ultraportable and Extra Durable

Building upon the success of the company's gravity-defying Portégé X30L that debuted in 2020, the all-new Portégé X40L is the thinnest and lightest 14-inch laptop Dynabook has ever created. Weighing 2.3 pounds1 and measuring in at just 15.9mm thin, the elegant Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis doesn't just take style and portability to new extremes, it is also built to endure the rigors of daily business use and engineered to meet MIL-STD-810H standards for strength and durability.

Faster and More Efficient Than Ever

Delivering unprecedented speed and efficiency, this Intel® EVO™ laptop is configurable with new hybrid architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series i5 and i7 processors Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. Integrated Intel® Iris® Xe graphics ensures crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays, while also adding enhanced security and faster AI processing capabilities to the system. Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt™ 4 enhance the laptop's performance further by ensuring wireless and wired connections are blistering fast. It also packs HDMI®, Gigabit LAN, and two USB-A ports (with Sleep & Charge) for seamless, adapter-free wired connectivity.

Maximum Productivity from Anywhere

Beyond its modern styling, space-age materials and ground-breaking technology, this laptop also offers users a plethora of features designed to maximize productivity from literally anywhere. With an 85-percent screen-to-lid ratio, the vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe® 16:10 IPS display is perfect for those who put in the hours. Developed in conjunction with doctors, Eyesafe technology selectively filters out high energy visible (HEV) blue light while maintaining crisp and vivid color performance to reduce the impact on the eyes. Doubling down on sound, it features a premium, four-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system tuned to deliver a premium listening experience with an elevated soundstage for movies, music, and games. Great for field use and travel, it's equipped with a large 65Wh battery that allows it to remain productive through the workday.

Fostering a collaborative workspace, Dynabook Online Meeting Assist utilizes AI to ensure faces are bright and visible in a wide spectrum of lighting conditions, blur backgrounds and automatically keep the users face centered in frame. Since these enhancements are built into our software, users can easily turn on and off these features with a quick hotkey with any video conference software. 360-degree dual-array microphones allow voices to be picked up omnidirectionally with equal gain from all directions giving the user the ability to roam freely around a room or to serve as the hub for multi-person conference calls. Improving overall call quality, the AI Noise Reduction isolates and filters out background noises at near and far ends of calls to ensure participants can be heard clearly and effortlessly.

A Refreshed Portégé X30L Laptop and Portégé X30W 2-in-1 Convertible

Dynabook today also refreshed its hyper-light 13-inch Portégé X30L laptop and ultra-flexible 13-inch Portégé X30W 2-in-1 convertible. Both devices feature the new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processor options, LPDDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E, and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

The Portégé X30L-K features a small footprint chassis engineered with premium materials and a 180-degree hinge design, to create the perfect mix of style, form, function, and durability. Housing a vivid 13.3-inch IGZO or multi-touch display and a backlit keyboard, the Portégé X30L-K offers the tools to work in a variety of environments. This hyper-light laptop is well-equipped for productivity and collaboration, through a variety of common ports, dual pointing devices, HD webcam, dual microphones, DTS® audio system and more.

For artists, entrepreneurs, and everyone in between, the Windows 11-powered Portégé X30W-K 2-in-1 laptop is designed to foster next-level creativity and take care of business from literally anywhere. Boasting a super-light, magnesium alloy chassis weighing under 1kg1, the Portege X30W-K takes ultra-light portability to new extremes.

With a premium, modern laptop design that offers the robust flexibility of a tablet, the Portégé X30W-K provides the perfect platform for converting ideas into reality. The 13.3-inch multi-touch display is reinforced Corning® Gorilla® Glass and offers crisp colors and sharp detail, while also being the perfect canvas with natural pen-to-paper feel, thanks to its precision pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition and lag-free response of the bundled Wacom® digital ink pen.

Windows of Opportunity

The Portégé X40L-K, Portégé X30L-K and Portégé X30W-K can be pre-configured with Windows 11 Pro, which provides enhanced productivity features that deliver users a more personalized and intuitive user experience than previous generations of the operating system. Built on the consistent and compatible Windows 10 foundation, Windows 11 can be managed with familiar tools and processes, making it a natural upgrade path for any PC user. For businesses that haven't yet migrated, these laptops can also be ordered with Windows 10 Pro and would be eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when ready.

Secure and Manageable for Both IT Manager and Worker

Among the most secure laptops in the world, all three Portégé models meet Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements and address the security and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated shift towards flexible working patterns. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, while numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication help provide unrelenting protection against data, device and identify threats.

Even with a dispersed workforce, IT departments can support and manage these premium devices featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors through intelligent manageability capabilities. The Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT) enables easy management of devices – even remotely. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and managed remotely to maintain the highest levels of security.

The Best Warranty in the Business

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty2 with On-site all Portégé laptops from Dynabook are sure to provide years of worry-free reliability. Featured SKUs are backed by three years of coverage while Build-to-Order configurations are backed by four years. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Portégé X40L-K, Portégé X30L-K and Portégé X30W-K laptops from the company's network of resellers or at us.dynabook.com. MSRP pricing will start at $1,379.99 for the Portégé X30L-K, $1,599.99 for the Portégé X30W-K and $1,799.99 for the Portégé X40L-K and all will include three-years of Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty with On-site.

New Dynabook Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock Expands Capabilities

Dynabook has also released a versatile new Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock that expands the viewing area, connectivity and capabilities of any compatible laptop while eliminating desktop cable clutter. With data transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s3, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock features two HDMI® 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 port connections to boost screen real estate massively by supporting a variety of external display configurations – including four 4K displays or a single 8K display. Additional expansion includes a Gigabit LAN, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and two USB Type-C® 3.2 Gen 2 ports, making connections to networks and modern peripherals and accessories blazing fast, while an integrated SD Card reader and combo audio jack offer added convenience.

To help IT teams better manage deployed assets, the Dynabook Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock supports features like PXE Boot4 and Wake-on-LAN. The Dock not only maximizes the number of things you can connect to your laptop, but it charges it quickly too! With 90 watts of power delivery, the dock ensures a connected laptop's battery is quickly recharged, with plenty of power to spare for connected accessories.

Pricing for the Thunderbolt 4 Dock is $349.99 (MSRP) and includes a three-year warranty.

Connect Online

Visit our website for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/Dynabook_AlderLake_Products

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

1. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

2. +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

3. Thunderbolt™ 4 Transfer Rates. 40Gbps is the maximum theoretical interface transfer rate per the specification of the Intel Thunderbolt™ 4. Actual transfer rate will vary depending on your system configuration and other factors. For more information on Thunderbolt 4 technology, visit https://thunderbolttechnology.net.

4. PXE Boot is only supported on Dynabook laptops.

© 2022 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.