DYNABOOK UNVEILS STYLISH, FEATURE-RICH TECRA® LAPTOPS WITH 12TH GEN INTEL® CORE™ vPRO® PROCESSORS

Ideal for today's hybrid workplace, Tecra laptops are now configurable with P-Series 28W processors, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, up to 64GB of memory and Windows 11 Pro

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced that it has refreshed its performance-rich 14-inch Tecra® A40-K and 15-inch Tecra® A50-K laptops to benefit from new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processor options and Windows 11 Pro.

"With more than 35 years of experience creating powerful, feature rich laptops for businesses, our engineers take the time to truly understand the computing pain points faced by professionals, as well as what they need and want in their laptops," said James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "While productivity and portability remain top priorities, we've paid extra attention to making our Tecra laptops feel premium while maximizing their performance, durability and available features without compromising price competitiveness."

Getting Down to Business

From the corner office to the local café, the 14-inch Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich laptop for today's work-from-anywhere professionals. Measuring just 18.9mm thin, this laptop delivers a productivity-maximizing workspace with a vibrant 14-inch narrow-bezel display, webcam with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, and large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader.

Offering next-level productivity with matching speed, and style, the 15-inch Tecra A50-K from Dynabook makes any place a productive workspace. Designed for the modern hybrid workplace, this laptop features a 19.9mm thin chassis that houses an expansive 15.6-inch thin-bezel display, full-size backlit keyboard with 10-key, large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader and webcam with privacy shutter.

Faster and More Efficient Than Ever

Delivering unprecedented speed and efficiency, these laptops are configurable with new hybrid architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series i5 and i7 processors, optional Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and up to 64GB of memory. Intel® graphics ensures crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays.

Both Tecra laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt™ 4, making wired and wireless connections faster than ever. Additionally, full-size HDMI®, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio and USB-A ports, as well as a microSD™ card slot provide convenient, adapter-free expansion.

A Smarter Chassis Design

The stylish, thin, and lightweight chassis of both laptops feature an attractive Mystic Blue coating with an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE® IPL, allowing it to not only stand out from a sea of monochromatic competitors, but also helps inhibit the growth of bacteria1. Both laptops are designed to pass MIL-STD-810H testing standards for strength and durability and allow professionals to easily go from the office to the field and anywhere in between with confidence.

Windows of Opportunity

The Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K can be pre-configured with Windows 11 Pro, which provides enhanced productivity features that deliver users a more personalized and intuitive user experience than previous generations of the operating system. Built on the consistent and compatible Windows 10 foundation, Windows 11 can be managed with familiar tools and processes, making it a natural upgrade path for any PC user. For businesses that haven't yet migrated, these laptops can also be ordered with Windows 10 Pro and are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro when ready.

Secure and Manageable for Both IT Manager and Worker

Among the most secure laptops in the world, both Tecra models meet Microsoft's strict Secured-core PC requirements and address the security and manageability challenges posed by the accelerated shift towards flexible working patterns. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS offers another extensive security layer to mitigate BIOS-level security threats, while numerous integrated features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, enterprise-grade encryption and optional Windows Hello fingerprint and face authentication provide unrelenting protection against data, device and identity threats.

Even with a dispersed workforce, IT departments can support and manage these premium devices featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors through intelligent manageability capabilities. The Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT) enables easy management of devices – even remotely. Dynabook's proprietary BIOS can also be upgraded and managed remotely to maintain the highest levels of security.

The Best Warranty in the Business

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty2 with On-site, these two Tecra laptops from Dynabook will provide years of worry-free reliability. Featured SKUs are backed by one or three years of coverage, while Build-to-Order configurations are backed by four years. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K laptops from the company's network of resellers or at us.dynabook.com. MSRP pricing will start at $1,019.99 for the

Tecra A40-K and $969.99 for the Tecra A50-K.

Connect Online

Visit our website for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/Tecra2022

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

1. IONPURE IPL. IONPURE® IPL (EPA Reg. No. 731148-3) is an EPA-approved antimicrobial substance designed to be incorporated into various materials to help them inhibit the growth of bacteria. IONPURE IPL is incorporated into the paint applied to the Dynabook lid cover, palm rest, display bezel and bottom casing. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria or other disease organisms.

2. +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

© 2022 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.