Dynabook Unveils TAA Compliant Laptops Engineered for Mission-Critical Government Work

New TAA Compliant Portégé® X40 and Tecra® A40 Laptops Were Designed

and Manufactured to Meet the Strict Requirements of Federal Contracts

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced two laptops engineered and manufactured to meet the strict Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements of Federal contracts. In a move that will drive further sales growth and solidify the company's position as a leader in high-quality computing solutions for the private and public sectors, Dynabook TAA compliant laptops feature the same modern designs, extreme durability, and excellent performance as the company's hot-selling business solutions with robust security built in.

"Our company has deep roots selling to the federal government, and today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating the most powerful and secure laptops for U.S. Government contracts," said James Robbins, general manager at Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Bolstering our focus on this space will not only prove to be a huge gamechanger for us, but will be for our channel partners as well, as there is no larger customer than the U.S. Federal Government."

Robust Federal Government-Ready Security

In accordance with U.S. Government requirements for PC solutions, these new laptops will utilize the latest IPv6 protocol for handling IP traffic in accordance with updated USGv6-r1 requirements. Additionally, these laptops are heavily fortified with the advanced security technologies required by the U.S. Government, including:

CPUs that support hardware-rooted trust and hardware security test interface (HSTI)

CPU Virtualization Extensions with Second Level Address Translation (SLAT) support

CPU Input/Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU)

TPM 2.0 - FIPS 140-2 compliant and TCG certified

Smart Card (CAC) reader - FIPS 201/ISO 7816 compliant

Tamper-resistance UEFI (v2.6 or later) with Secure Boot functionality – NIST SP 800-147 compliant

Platform Firm Resiliency in compliance with NIST SP 800-193

Webcam, microphone, LAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth can be disabled by BIOS

The first TAA compliant laptops offered by Dynabook include versions of the recently announced 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K that have been uniquely manufactured for U.S. Government contract requirements. These TAA compliant laptops will be built at Dynabook's facility in Taiwan.

Portege X40-K - Unique by Design, Excellent by Virtue

The Portege X40-K rings in a new era of premium computing, boasting greater performance, relentless security, and a skillfully crafted, dark blue aluminum chassis that is stylish and durable. Configurable with a variety of U.S. Government-compliant CPUs, up to 64GB of memory and

Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop rips through tasks at incredible speed, while the 14-inch IPS display, and variety of government-specified hardware and software security features can help to provide a safe and productive workspace anywhere.

Tecra A40-K - Premium Is the New Mainstream

The 14-inch Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich laptop for today's government officials working from the office and field. Configurable with powerful and efficient CPUs, up to 64GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt™ 4, it is smarter, faster, and more capable than ever. It's tough and travels well too, with a sleek and durable chassis that is uncompromisingly thin and lightweight

The Best Warranty in the Business

Backed by Dynabook's proven reliability and industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty1 with On-site these laptops are sure to provide years of worry-free reliability. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help customers minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

Connect Online

Visit our us.dynabook.com for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

+Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

© 2023 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All rights reserved. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information, including without limitation, product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice.

Media Contact:

Eric Paulsen

Dynabook Americas, Inc.

[email protected]

(949) 583-3541

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.