Dynabook Upgrades Satellite Pro™ Laptop Series

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced the expansion of its Satellite Pro™ product line with the addition of the Satellite Pro™ C40-J and Satellite Pro™ C50-J. The new Satellite Pro laptops feature 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, the new Windows 11 operating system, lightning-fast solid-state drive, and Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty1 with On-site. These laptops are designed to combine performance, productivity, and modern design features at an affordable price point.

"Our goal is to use the latest and most appropriate technology to empower our wide spectrum of customers in their daily work – from students to professionals," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Having access to the essentials for a productive work or study day no longer needs to drain the budget. The new Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J models deliver a solid toolkit for everyday computing, in a compact and attractive form factor, with one of the industry's premium standard warranties all at an affordable price point."

Dynabook carefully engineered these new Satellite Pro laptops to balance performance and functionality with design and mobility. With a stylish, dark blue sleek exterior, the laptops present a modern aesthetic that will appeal to today's professional or student at home, in the office or on the move. Both laptops go beyond a contemporary-looking design and are treated with an EPA-approved antimicrobial paint additive called IONPURE® IPL2 to help inhibit the growth of bacteria.

The laptops are easy to transport, and boast a robust chassis designed with the most demanding worker and student in mind. With a slender 18.9mm form factor, the 14-inch Satellite Pro C40-J provides up to a 9.5 hour3 battery life rating and weighs just 3.27 pounds (1.49kg)4, while the 15.6-inch Satellite Pro C50-J boasts a 19.7mm form factor, weighing in at 3.96 pounds (1.80kg)4, and provides up to an 8 hour3 battery life rating – easily enough power for a full working day between charges.

The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J benefit from an extensive range of connectivity capabilities, enabling users to stay connected and productive wherever they may be. For wired and wireless connectivity, the devices are equipped with Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi6 and Bluetooth® capabilities. Despite their thin form factor, the devices are built with a range of ports and connectivity options, so users maintain productivity, at any location. A multi-functional USB Type-C® port allows charge, display, connectivity and data transfer with two additional USB Type A ports, a full-size HDMI® port, and a Gigabit-LAN port. Furthermore, a microSD™ card slot accommodates additional storage needs.

With the current trend towards hybrid working, the laptops deliver all the tools for staying connected with colleagues, customers and peers. The devices feature an HD Webcam, stereo speakers and in-built Cortana-enabled microphone. A mic/headphone slot or Bluetooth connectivity gives users the option to plug in or pair headphones.

With data security being a major concern for many businesses and education establishments today, these new Satellite Pro laptops feature firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 so information is encrypted on the device and helps to reduce the risk of data tampering. In conjunction with user and admin password capabilities which help inhibit unauthorized access, as well as sign-in via an optional fingerprint scanner (SecurePad), the device acts as the first line of defense against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals. A Kensington lock slot gives users the peace of mind that the device will be exactly where they have left it.

The Satellite Pro C40-J and Satellite Pro C50-J will be available in November 2021 at us.dynabook.com or from Dynabook's network of resellers with pricing starting at $769.99 (MSRP). Dynabook will offer multiple configurations of the laptops with One-Year of Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty with On-site.

1 +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

2 Antimicrobial. IONPURE® IPL (EPA Reg. No. 731148-3) is an EPA-approved antimicrobial substance designed to be incorporated into various materials to help them inhibit the growth of bacteria. IONPURE IPL is incorporated into the paint applied to the Dynabook lid cover, palm rest, display bezel and bottom casing. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria or other disease organisms.

3 Battery Life. measured with Mobile Mark™ 2018.

4 Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

