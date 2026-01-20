DynaMed Advances Clinical Decision Making with Same-Day Access to the New England Journal of Medicine

New agreement affirms DynaMed is the only clinical decision support solution to offer real-time access to summaries of NEJM research for faster, more confident decisions at the point of care

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EBSCO Clinical Decisions today announced DynaMed®, a leading clinical decision support solution from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), now publishes summaries of select articles from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in real time, directly within the platform. DynaMed is the only clinical decision support solution with licensed rights to same-day access to NEJM articles.

Clinicians are under immense pressure to keep up with the pace of new medical knowledge and deliver the fastest possible care based on the highest quality evidence. With mere moments to seek answers, clinicians require immediate access to the latest research. Same-day availability to new evidence, paired with concise, actionable clinical guidance with clearly cited, expert-curated analysis, ensures clinicians can integrate the latest, peer-reviewed evidence into patient care decisions without delay.

Roy Ziegelstein, M.D., MACP, Editor-in-Chief of DynaMed, highlights the critical value of giving clinicians real-time access to research and new findings that directly impact patience care. "Clinicians shouldn't have to wait days or weeks for the latest evidence. That's why our goal continues to be closing the gap between evidence and practice. With same-day access to summaries of NEJM articles, clinicians using DynaMed will receive the latest, most trusted research, delivered with the clarity and rigor they rely on."

EBSCO Clinical Decisions continues to transform point-of-care decision making by addressing longstanding demand for rapid access to clinical information. Through this exclusive relationship with NEJM, DynaMed offers the most current, trusted, and actionable clinical decision support resource available.

Now available via web, summaries of original research articles will be live on the homepage as well as within the appropriate clinical topics on the same day that the NEJM embargo is lifted.

About EBSCO Clinical Decisions

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care.

