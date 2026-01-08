Submissions Now Open for the 2026 John Cotton Dana Awards

~Recognizing 80 Years of Outstanding Achievement in Library Public Relations~

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Library Association (ALA) Core Division is now accepting submissions for the 2026 John Cotton Dana Award (JCD), one of the most prestigious honors in library public relations. For eight decades, this award has recognized outstanding achievements in library marketing and communications. The $10,000 awards will be provided by the H.W. Wilson Foundation, honoring the best library marketing efforts nationwide. Applications for the JCD Award should be submitted electronically and received by March 13, 2026.

Libraries of all types and sizes are encouraged to submit entries for a John Cotton Dana Award. Eligible participants include libraries, Friends groups, consulting agencies, or service providers, excluding those represented on the JCD committee. Entries should showcase a strategic communications campaign from the past year, such as rebranding, promoting archives, awareness initiatives, community partnerships, or special events. Winning campaigns typically highlight innovation, marketing creativity, and the use of new technologies while clearly outlining goals and measurable outcomes. Up to eight winners from libraries with a wide range of budgets, both large and small, will be selected and honored at the ALA's Annual Conference in June 2026.

For more information, including entry documents, visit the JCD Awards website. The 2026 John Cotton Dana Award winners will be announced in June 2026 by ALA and EBSCO Information Services.

About the John Cotton Dana Award

The John Cotton Dana Award was inaugurated by The H.W. Wilson Company at the 1946 annual conference of the American Library Association. It was named after John Cotton Dana (1856-1929), a librarian called the father of the modern library. The Awards are funded by the H.W. Wilson Foundation.

About the H.W. Wilson Foundation

The Foundation was established by Halsey W. Wilson in 1952 to support the needs of company employees and retirees. Since 1957, The H.W. Wilson Foundation has focused on providing financial assistance to causes having the greatest impact on improving the spirit, mind and body of the greatest number of people through aid, support and cooperation with charitable, benevolent, educational and religious institutions. Major donors to the Foundation included Mr. and Mrs. H.W. Wilson, and the H.W. Wilson Company.

About Core: Leadership, Infrastructure Futures

Core: Leadership, Infrastructure, Futures is the national association that advances the profession of librarians and information providers in central roles of leadership and management, collections and technical services, and technology. Our mission is to cultivate and amplify the collective expertise of library workers in core functions through community building, advocacy, and learning. Core is a Division of the American Library Association. Follow us on our Blog, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

