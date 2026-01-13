EBSCO Information Services Unveils Music Index Archive, Completing Its Trio of Music Research Resources

~ New Archive Offers an Essential Music Backfile Spanning 1949 to 1971 ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Libraries can now provide researchers with access to a distinctive musical archive spanning more than twenty years and encompassing everything from classical traditions to contemporary popular music. Available through EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO), Music Index Archive offers indexing for 480 journals and magazines, originally published by Harmonie Park Press and featuring international content from dozens of countries.

The Music Index Archive includes works from notable university presses and music societies & associations. It covers publications from 1949 to 1971, many of which are not available in other music databases. Digitized by Doxie.AI, this extensive collection of historical publications offers meaningful insight for music researchers and helps student performers and those in music education or pedagogy pursue well-rounded research.

The broad range of topics covering the study of music and related fields include acoustics & sound, choral & vocal music, classical music, ethnomusicology, folk & traditional music, music composition, music education, music history, music industry & trade, music instruction, music theory, music therapy, musical theater, musicology, popular music and sound technology.

Doxie.AI's CEO Vijay Singh says "We're proud to support the preservation of this remarkable body of musical literature by digitizing the Music Index Archive for modern discovery and use. Partnering with EBSCO to bring more than two decades of diverse, international music publications to researchers ensures that these important works remain accessible for generations to come."

EBSCO Information Services Senior Vice President Research Databases Dave Mangione notes, "The Music Index Archive brings unprecedented depth and historical perspective to music research, giving libraries the ability to offer scholars access to rare and influential publications not found in other databases. This collection strengthens EBSCO's commitment to supporting comprehensive, global music scholarship and enhances the Music Index suite with an essential resource for educators, performers and researchers alike."

Music Index Archive is an essential part of EBSCO's music resource trio: Music Index and Music Index with Full Text. For more information on this new archive, visit Music Index Archive.

About Doxie.AI

Doxie.AI is a pioneer in unlocking the hidden value of digital records through advanced AI and machine learning. Serving libraries, museums, corporations, and government agencies, Doxie transforms digitization by building pipelines (including custom pipelines) that extract structured data from the most challenging unstructured sources. By elevating digitization to the next level, Doxie.AI is at the forefront of AI-enabled archival innovation, empowering institutions to unlock history and transform collections into research ready data. For more information, visit www.doxie.ai. Follow us on LinkedIn for updates.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website. Visit our blog at EBSCOpost or follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

