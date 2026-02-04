DynaMedex® Recognized as 2026 Best in KLAS for Clinical Decision Support

~ This year's report is the sixth time EBSCO Information Services

has received the honor in being awarded Best in KLAS ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DynaMedex®, an integrated clinical decision support solution from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and Micromedex by Merative, today was recognized in the KLAS 2026 Software and Services Report as the top performing solution for clinical decision support: point-of-care disease reference.

DynaMedex combines two Best in KLAS solutions, DynaMed (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) and Micromedex (2023, 2026), into a single, integrated solution that offers timely, peer-reviewed disease guidance with trusted, evidence-based drug information. Its KLAS recognition comes shortly after the company announced that Dyna AI for DynaMedex will soon integrate expanded drug content – including dosing and medication safety information from Micromedex – into the platform.

Each year, KLAS, an independent research company that evaluates the quality of health information technology products, publishes the Best in KLAS report, compiling feedback from thousands of providers over the past year. The report rankings serve as an industry benchmark for healthcare technology and services performance, compiling direct input from provider organizations on vendors' ability to drive outcomes, deliver value, and support long-term success.

Roy Ziegelstein, M.D., MACP, Editor-in-Chief of DynaMed, says, "We are driven by a singular mission: to improve patient experiences and outcomes at the point of care, and that demands absolute trust in ourselves as clinicians, and in the technology that governs the tools we use. We succeed by equipping clinicians with the most accurate and rigorously validated clinical resources available. KLAS' continued recognition affirms what the market increasingly recognizes —our platform is the most trusted source of clinical intelligence in healthcare."

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, shares, "The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action."

EBSCO Information Services' repeated acknowledgement by KLAS underscores its consistent and steadfast commitment to transform point-of-care decision making by addressing longstanding demand for rapid access to clinical information at the bedside.

Learn more about the award-winning clinical reference tool, DynaMedex, and the Best in KLAS report.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About EBSCO Clinical Decisions

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and cutting-edge search technologies serving libraries, healthcare and medical institutions, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. As an AI-enabled services leader, EBSCO offers comprehensive solutions from research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery services to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. The EBSCO Clinical Decisions suite of products is designed to improve patient care by providing healthcare professionals with the most current, evidence-based answers to clinical questions as they arise at the point of care. Our commitment to AI-driven innovation positions EBSCO at the forefront of the industry, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of the information services landscape. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: www.ebsco.com.

Visit our blog at Health Notes or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About DynaMedex®

DynaMedex is a solution for clinical care teams that combines DynaMed® disease evidence from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) and drug evidence from Micromedex by Merative. Learn more at dynamedex.com.

About Micromedex

Micromedex by Merative is trusted by healthcare professionals in over 80 countries to provide award-winning clinical decision support solutions for drug and disease information and patient education. Micromedex was named Best in KLAS 2023 and 2026 (clinical decision support: point of care clinical reference), is recognized as a CMS compendium, and has been recognized for its robust editorial process. Learn more at merative.com/clinical-decision-support/micromedex.

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services